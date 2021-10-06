Aerogels Market Top Players – Aspen Aerogel Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Dow Corning, JIOS Aerogel Ltd., NanoPore Incorporated, Ocellus Inc., Svenska Aerogel AB

Aerogels are a diverse class of open-cell, mesoporous foams that can combine multiple extreme physical and chemical properties in a single solid material. Aerogels are generally procured from the solid structure of wet gels with a gas or vacuum (rather than liquid) component. The global aerogels market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 1 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Superior thermal resistance performance, increasing demand for aerogels in various applications such as oil & gas, aerospace, healthcare, electronics, and building insulation are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Active Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies LLC, Armacell International S.A., Aspen Aerogel Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Dow Corning, JIOS Aerogel Ltd., NanoPore Incorporated, Ocellus Inc., Svenska Aerogel AB, TAASI Corporation, Thermablok Aerogels Limited.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for aerogels. The global aerogels market is segmented on the basis of raw material, form, application, and region. By raw material, it is categorized into silica, carbon, alumina, and others. The silica segment held the largest market share in 2020. By form, the aerogels market is divided into sheet & blanket, particle/powder, block, and others. The sheet & blanket segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on application, the aerogels market is divided into thermal & acoustic insulation, energy, and healthcare.

Report Scope

Raw material: silica, carbon, alumina, and others

Form: sheet & blanket, particle/powder, block, and others

Application: thermal & acoustic insulation, energy, and healthcare

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

