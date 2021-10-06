Antifungal Drugs Market Top Players – Galderma S.A., Gilead Sciences Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Antifungal drugs are medications that are used to treat fungal infections. These fungal agents multiply by spreading spores that subsequently lead to infection on skin, hairs, vagina, and other body parts. The global antifungal drugs market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 4 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. North America is the most significant revenue contributor in the global antifungal drugs market. The region is expected to witness significant developments in the antifungal drugs market. Rise in awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections, increasing prevalence of fungal infection, increasing number of people with weakened immune systems are the key factors driving market growth.
