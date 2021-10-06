Fingerprint Sensors Market Top Players – Fingerprint Cards AB, Idemia France SAS, IDEX Biometrics ASA, Next Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Incorporated

The advantages of fingerprint access are ease of use, convenience, and reliability. Fingerprint sensors are widespread in smartphones and other wearables, as well as in smart industry and smart home applications for entry identification and data security. During a live scan, biological options of the fingerprints are extracted by fingerprint sensors and compared with existing biometric templates stored within the information. The global fingerprint sensors market is set to grow by US$ 7 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Increasing usage of fingerprint sensors for smart wearable devices and smartphones, increased security and convenience for consumers, rise in adoption of biometric authentication in government buildings are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Idemia France SAS, IDEX Biometrics ASA, Next Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Incorporated, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc, Thales Group (Gemalto NV).

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for fingerprint sensors. The global fingerprint sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, region. By type, it is categorized into capacitive fingerprint sensors, optical fingerprint sensors, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, thermal fingerprint sensors, and others. The capacitive fingerprint sensors segment held the largest market share in 2020. By end use, the fingerprint sensors market is divided into consumer electronics, government, banking & finance, healthcare, commercial, and others. The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on region, the fingerprint sensors market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Type: capacitive fingerprint sensors, optical fingerprint sensors, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, thermal fingerprint sensors, and others

End use: consumer electronics, government, banking & finance, healthcare, commercial, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global fingerprint sensors market

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global fingerprint sensors market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

