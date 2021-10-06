Probiotics Market Top Players – Danone S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ganeden Inc., Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle S.A., Probi AB

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts promoted as having various health benefits. They can be found in yogurt and other fermented foods, dietary supplements, and beauty products. The probiotics market has witnessed significant growth due to growing demand for health-based products among consumers, especially from the younger generations. The global probiotics market is set to grow by US$ 29 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Human probiotics is the most significant revenue contributor in the global probiotics market. The region is expected to witness significant developments in the probiotics market. Rising popularity of dietary supplements, growing health consciousness, rising consumption of functional foods, innovations in formulation, delivery, and marketing of probiotics are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as BioGaia AB, Danone S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ganeden Inc., Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle S.A., Probi AB, Protexin Inc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for probiotics. The global probiotics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, sales channel, region, and end use. By ingredient, it is categorized into lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus, and others. The lactobacillus segment held the largest market share in 2020. By application, the probiotics market is divided into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on sales channel, the probiotics market is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacies & drug stores, online channels, specialty stores, and others. Probiotics market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Ingredient: lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus, and others

Application: food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed

Sales channel: hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacies & drug stores, online channels, specialty stores, and others

End use: human probiotics, and animal probiotics

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

