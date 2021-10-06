Biofuels Market Top Players –Argent Energy Group Ltd., BlueFire Renewables Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Cellana Inc., China Clean Energy Inc.

Biofuels are transportation fuels such as ethanol and biomass-based diesel fuel that are made from biomass materials. Theoretically, biofuels can be produced from any (biological) carbon source, but the most common sources are photosynthetic plants. Industrial biomass can be grown from numerous plants, including miscanthus, switchgrass, hemp, corn, sorghum, sugarcane and tree species such as eucalyptus, oil palm, poplar and willow. The global biofuels market is set to grow by US$ 28 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Argent Energy Group Ltd., BlueFire Renewables Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Cellana Inc., China Clean Energy Inc., China Resources Alcohol Corporation (CRAC), Dedini S/A Indústrias de Base, Desmet Ballestra Group N.V., NESTE OIL OYJ, Novozymes A/S, POET LLC.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for biofuels. The global biofuels market is segmented on the basis of type, application, region. By type, it is categorized into biodiesel, ethanol, and advanced biofuels. The ethanol segment held the largest market share in 2020. By application, the biofuels market is divided into transportation, electricity generation, and heat generation. Based on region, the biofuels market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Type: biodiesel, ethanol, and advanced biofuels

Application: transportation, electricity generation, and heat generation

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global biofuels market

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global biofuels market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

