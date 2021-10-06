Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Top Players – Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation

Silicon carbide (SiC) is a compound semiconductor composed of silicon and carbide. Silicon carbide exhibits the level of hardness that is approximately equivalent to a diamond, which enables SiC semiconductors to operate in harsh conditions. Moreover, the characteristics of silicon carbide that provide an edge over the traditional silicon semiconductor in the power semiconductors market are its higher breakdown electric field strength, wider band gap, lower thermal expansion, and resistance to chemical reaction. The global silicon carbide power semiconductor market is set to grow by US$ 1 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Increase in the demand for consumer electronics and wireless communications, growing demand for energy-efficient battery-powered portable devices, growth in demand of electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, SEMIKRON International GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, United Silicon Carbide Inc..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for silicon carbide power semiconductor. The global silicon carbide power semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of type, application, region. By type, it is categorized into discrete product, and power product. The discrete product segment held the largest market share in 2020. By application, the silicon carbide power semiconductor market is divided into automotive, IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, industrial, energy & power, and others. Based on region, the silicon carbide power semiconductor market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Type: discrete product, and power product

Application: automotive, IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, industrial, energy & power, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

