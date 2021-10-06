4D Printing Market Top Players –CT CoreTechnologie Group, EnvisionTEC Inc., HP Inc., Stratasys Ltd, The ExOne Company

4D printing uses the same techniques of 3D printing through computer-programmed deposition of material in successive layers to create a three-dimensional object. 4D printing technology can be extensively used in production industries associated with metals, medical treatments, aerospace industries and also some of the significant military applications. Due to the concise size of the material before transformation, this technology is set to offer a lot more advantages than those anticipated. The global 4D printing market is set to grow by US$ 583 million during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Growing demand for cost reduction, greater design flexibility, increasing in the demand for industry 4.0 and emergence of industry 5.0 are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Autodesk Inc., CT CoreTechnologie Group, EnvisionTEC Inc., HP Inc., Stratasys Ltd, The ExOne Company.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for 4D printing. The global 4D printing market is segmented on the basis of material, end use, region. By material, it is categorized into programmable carbon fiber, programmable textile, and programmable wood. The programmable carbon fiber segment held the largest market share in 2020. By end use, the 4D printing market is divided into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, and others. The aerospace & defense segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on region, the 4d printing market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Material: programmable carbon fiber, programmable textile, and programmable wood

End use: aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

