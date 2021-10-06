Autoimmune Disorder Drugs Market Top Players –Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Johnson & Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG

According to NIH, autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the bodys immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys healthy tissues of the body by perceiving them as foreign bodies. The majority of autoimmune disorders cause inflammation of affected parts of the body. The most commonly occurring autoimmune disorder include psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others. The global autoimmune disorder drugs market is set to grow by US$ 40 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Growth in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, the rise in technological advancements for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Johnson & Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for autoimmune disorder drugs. The global autoimmune disorder drugs market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, region. By type, it is categorized into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and Immunosuppressant drugs. The NSAIDs segment held the largest market share in 2020. By indication, the autoimmune disorder drugs market is divided into rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, type 1 diabetes, and others. The rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on region, the autoimmune disorder drugs market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Type: nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and Immunosuppressant drugs

Indication: rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, type 1 diabetes, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

