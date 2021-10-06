Hospital Beds Market Top Players – Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET spol. s r.o., Malvestio Group

Hospital beds are beds specially designed for hospitalized patients or others in need of some form of health care. They are used to furnish extra comfort, relief, and assistance to patients at the time of availing healthcare services in various healthcare settings such as intensive care units (ICUs), emergency care settings, general wards, home care settings, and nursing homes. The global hospital beds market is set to grow by US$ 1 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases, increase in the number of hospitals and ambulatory services worldwide, favorable patient demographics coupled with increase in patient admissions in healthcare settings, growing demand for hospital beds in low- and middle-income countries are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Get FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4705513

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Amico Group of Companies, Arjo AB, Famed Zywiec Sp. z o.o., Favero Health Projects S.p.A., Gendron Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Hard Manufacturing Co. Inc., Hebei Pukang Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET spol. s r.o., Malvestio Group, Medline Industries Inc., MESPA Global, Midmark Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Stiegelmeyer Gruppe.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for hospital beds. The global hospital beds market is segmented on the basis of product, type of care, application, region, and end-user. By product, it is categorized into full-electric hospital beds, semi-electric hospital beds, and manual hospital beds. The full-electric hospital beds segment held the largest market share in 2020. By type of care, the hospital beds market is divided into acute care, long-term care, psychiatric and bariatric care, and others (maternity and rehabilitative care). The acute care segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on application, the hospital beds market is divided into intensive care beds, and non-intensive care beds. Hospital beds market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Product: full-electric hospital beds, semi-electric hospital beds, and manual hospital beds

Type of care: acute care, long-term care, psychiatric and bariatric care, and others (maternity and rehabilitative care)

Application: intensive care beds, and non-intensive care beds

End-user: hospitals, home healthcare settings, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global hospital beds market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global hospital beds market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4705513