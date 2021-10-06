Latest Geofoam Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Carlisle, Amvic Building Systems, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Insulation Company of America

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=446660

The global market size for geofoam is estimated at USD 755 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,037 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026.This report spread across 228 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 371 Tables and 45 figures are now available in this research.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

Carlisle (US)

Amvic Building Systems (Canada)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (US)

Insulation Company of America (US)

Foam Products Corporation (US)

Jablite (UK)

ThermaFoam LLC (US)

Expol (New Zealand)

Pacific Allied Products Ltd. (US)

Airfoam (Canada)

Harbor Foam (US)

Groupe Legerlite Inc. (Canada)

Drew Foam (US)

Plasti-Fab Ltd. (Canada)

“Extruded polystyrene is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period during 2021-2026”

Extruded polystyrene (XPS) is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand from insulation applications in the building & infrastructure sector is expected to lead to the growth of this segment.

Access full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=446660

“Road & highway construction is expected to grow at a faster rate during 2021-2026”

By end-use,road & highway constructionis expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to its extensive use in construction over poor soils, for the stabilization of foundations, in road widening, railway embankments, bridge abutments, and other applications.

“Structure foundation was the largest segment in 2020, in terms of value and volume ”

By application,Structure foundation was the largest segment in 2020, in terms of value and volume. Structure foundation is one of the most common applications of geofoam. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam foundation blocks are gaining popularity in structural foundation applications because of their structural integrity, thermal barrier, durability, and low cost.

“South America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The growth of the market in the region is driven by the high demand for geofoam in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. Brazil is the largest economy in the region with the highest population and has undertaken various construction activities. Increasing construction spending in the region is further aiding the growth of the geofoam market.

Competitive Landscape of Geofoam Market

1 Key Players’ Strategies

2 Market Share Analysis

2.1 Carlisle

2.2 Amvic Inc.

2.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation

2.4 Insulation Company Of America

2.5 Foam Products Corporation

3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

3.1 Star

3.2 Pervasive

3 Emerging Leader

3.4 Participant

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Sme, 2020

4.1 Progressive Companies

4.2 Responsive Companies

4.3 Starting Blocks

4.4 Dynamic Companies

5 Competitive Scenario

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the geofoams market based on, type, end-use, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It analyzes competitive developments, such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, undertaken by the players in the market.

Special Offers (Buy this report and Get 20% Off) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=446660

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.