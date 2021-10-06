Latest Fireproofing Materials Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: 3M, Isolatek International, Sika AG, Etex Group, PPG Industries, Inc, BASF SE

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4892679

The fireproofing materials market size is estimated to be USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 209 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 173 Tables and 56 figures are now available in this research.

3M (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Isolatek International (US)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Etex Group (Belgium)

PPG Industries Inc (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Carboline (US)

RPM International Inc. (US)

Jotun Group (Norway)

Iris Coatings S.r.l (Italy)

Knauf Insulation (US)

Hempel Group (Denmark)

R. Grace & Co.(US)

Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)

Rockwool International AS (Denmark)

No-Burn Inc. (US)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Contego International Inc. (US)

Den Braven (Netherlands)

Encon Insulation Ltd (UK)

Ugam Chemicals (India)

Intumescent Systems Ltd (UK)

PK Companies (US)

FlameOFF Coatings Inc.(US)

Intumescent coatings are broadly divided into thin film and thick film coatings. Thin-film intumescent coatings are either solvent-based or water-based and consist of three components a primer, a base coat, and a sealer coat. These coatings are majorly used to provide fire resistance in buildings. Thick film intumescent coatings are usually epoxy-based and typically have higher dry film thickness than thin film coatings.

The fireproofing materials market size for the industrial segment accounted for the second-largest share of global fireproofing materials, in terms of value, in 2020 this was led by the demand from energy & power, manufacturing, oil & gas, petrochemical, and transportation & logistics industries. Industrial construction includes high use of steel. This end-use is further sub-divided into onshore and offshore.

North America was the largest market for fireproofing materials in 2020. It has been a leader in product innovation in terms of quality and the development of applications. The US is the key country in the region, accounting for the largest share of the market. It has high demand in both, residential and commercial construction and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, leading to the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape of Fireproofing Materials Market

1 Introduction

2 Strategies Adopted By Key Players

2.1 Overview Of Strategies Adopted By Fireproofing Material Manufacturers

3 Market Share Analysis

3.1 Ranking Of Key Market Players, 2020

3.2 Market Share Of Key Players, 2020

3.2.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

3.2.2 Ppg Industries Inc.

3.2.3 Etex Group

3.2.4 Jotun Group

3.2.5 Sika Ag

3.3 Revenue Analysis Of Key Market Players, 2016-2020

4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

5.1 Star

5.2 Emerging Leader

6 Start-Up/Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix

6.1 Responsive Companies

6.2 Starting Blocks

7 Competitive Situations And Trends

7.1 New Product Launches

7.2 Deals

7.3 Other Developments

Research Coverage:

This report segments the market for fireproofing materials on the basis of coating type, end-use and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for fireproofing materials.

