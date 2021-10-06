Latest Electrical Conduit Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Atkore International Group Inc, Hubbell Incorporated

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4897346

The global electrical conduit market is estimated to be USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2026.This report spread across 176 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 204 Tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

Atkore International Group Inc. (US)

Hubbell Incorporated (US)

Legrand S.A. (France)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

The flexible segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the electrical conduit market. This electrical conduit is lightweight, typically less expensive than other options, and versatile & easy to install. Flexible electrical conduit is much easier to work with than rigid metal or plastic conduit. This is because there is no bending involved. However, flexible electrical conduit will not offer quite as much protection as rigid electrical conduit.

Non-metallic conduit is common both in rigid and flexible conduits. These conduits are easy to install, lightweight, and hand bendable. Furthermore, non-metallic conduit also offers resistance to corrosion and good protection from moisture ingress. Non-metallic materials used for electrical conduit include PVC, PP, HDPE, and other materials. For use above ground, non-metallic conduit must be flame retardant, tough, and resistant to heat, sunlight, and low-temperature effects.

The building & construction segment accounted for the largest share of 54.6% of the overall electrical conduit market in 2020. Building & construction is the dominant end-use industry in the electrical conduit market. The building & construction industry can be divided into residential and commercial segments. Commercial buildings include shops, shopping malls, restaurants, banks, hotels, warehouses, offices, and so on.

Competitive Landscape of Electrical Conduit Market

1 Overview

2 Companies Adopted Expansion As The Key Growth Strategy Between 2019 And 2021

3 Market Ranking Analysis

4 Market Share Analysis

5 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Market Players

5.1 Star

5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.3 Pervasive

6 Sme Matrix, 2020

6.1 Progressive Companies

6.2 Responsive Companies

6.3 Dynamic Companies

6.4 Starting Blocks

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 Recent Developments

