Latest Bromine Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: ICL Group Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Lanxess AG, Tosoh Corporation

The bromine market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 4.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026.This report spread across 305 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 346 Tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

ICL Group Limited (Israel)

Albemarle Corporation (US)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Gulf Resources Inc. (China)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (US)

Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd. (India)

TATA Chemicals Ltd (India)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Perekop Bromine (Russia)

Based on the application, the flame retardant application segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period. Brominated flame retardants (BFRs) are bromine containing compounds that are added to materials to inhibit or reduce combustion. BFRs are more widely used than other commercialized chemical flame retardants. Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs), Polybrominated Biphenyl (PBB), and Brominated Cyclo-hydrocarbons are some of the examples of BFRs.

Based on derivative, the clear brine fluids segments are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Clear brine fluid is a dense solution of calcium bromide (CaBr2), sodium bromide (NaBr), and zinc bromide (ZnBr2) in saltwater. It is mainly used in penetrating bore-well for drilling oil and natural gas. Calcium bromide and zinc bromide brines are used in shale inhibition and drilling salt formations. Brine fluids are used in refrigeration installations for the transportation of thermal energy.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bromine market from 2021 to 2026. The bromine market in Asia Pacific has witnessed growth in the last few years, owing to the growing economies of the countries and increasing consumption of bromine in major industries, such as electronics, oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, and construction. Substantial development in infrastructure and increasing demand for flame retardants in automobile and construction & insulation is expected to drive the bromine market in this region.

Competitive Landscape of Bromine Market

1 Overview

2 Key Player Strategies

3 Revenue Analysis

3.1 Revenue Analysis Of Top Players In The Bromine Market

4 Market Share Analysis: Bromine Market (2020)

5 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2020

5.1 Star

5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.3 Pervasive

5.4 Participants

6 Strength Of Product Portfolio

7 Business Strategy Excellence

8 Sme Matrix, 2020

8.1 Progressive Companies

8.2 Dynamic Companies

8.3 Responsive Companies

8.4 Starting Blocks

9 Key Market Developments

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the bromine market based on application, derivative, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, new product developments, investments, acquisitions, and agreements undertaken by them in the market.

