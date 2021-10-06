Latest Aerospace Materials Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Toray Industries, Inc, Teijin Limited, Alcoa Corporation

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=345097

The aerospace materials market size is estimated to be USD 37.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 57.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 250 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 237 Tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Alcoa Corporation (US)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (US)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US)

Constellium SE (France)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)

AMG N.V. (Netherlands)

NOVELIS (US)

Hexcel (US)

VSMPO-AVISMA (Russia)

Titanium Metals Corporation (US)

UKTMK JSC (Russia)

In terms of value, the composite materials based aerospace materials segment accounted for the largest share of 72.3% of the overall aerospace materials market in 2020. Aircraft manufacturers use a high percentage of composite materials in the new generation aircrafts instead of metals and its alloys used previously. Most non-critical structural materials such as paneling and esthetic interiors consist of lightweight carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRPs) and honeycomb materials.

Commercial aircraft segment is the largest end-user of aerospace materials. Commercial aviation involves operating aircraft to transport passengers or cargo. Strong economic growth in emerging countries of APAC and South America and an increase in air traffic, and the number of low-cost operators in these regions are also major growth factors of the commercial aircraft segment. Modern lightweight airplanes exhibit a long range of travel and low-cost operations, assisting the beginning of long distant low-budget business models.

The demand for aerospace materials in the aerospace & defense industry in APAC is growing due to the increased production of indigenous aircraft. The increasing demand for aerospace materials in developing countries such as China, India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand in APAC will drive the market growth. The developing countries are adopting fuel-efficient aircraft engines which are composite based.

Competitive Landscape of Aerospace Materials Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Market Ranking

4 Market Evaluation Framework

5 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players

6 Company Evaluation Matrix

6.1 Star

6.2 Pervasive

6.3 Participants

6.4 Emerging Leaders

7 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix

Research Coverage:

This report covers the global aerospace materials market and forecasts the market size until 2026. It includes the following market segmentation-By Type (Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Steel Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Others), By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopters and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) – Global Forecast to 2026.

