Latest Flavors & Fragrances Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Givaudan, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Takasago

The market size of flavors & fragrances is estimated to be USD 29.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 37.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 258 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 237 Tables and 56 figures are now available in this research.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

Givaudan (Switzerland)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (US)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Takasago (Japan)

The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US)

Sensient Technologies (US)

Mane SA (France)

Robertet (France)

Hasegawa (Japan)

Bell Flavors & Fragrances (US)

“The Synthetic is the largest ingredient of flavors & fragrances for flavors & fragrances market in 2020”

Synthetic ingredient is artificially made through chemical reactions. It is chemically modified and has different properties from its precursors. Synthetic flavors are prepared from a complex mixture of chemical compounds. The dominance of synthetic ingredient is owed to its low cost and growing use in various end uses, such as beverages, packaged food products, and home & personal care products.

“Beverages and consumer products are estimated to be the largest end-use industry in flavors & fragrances market, respectively between 2021 and 2026.”

Bakery segment is expected to grow due to a rise in demand for aspirational purchase of global drink brands and increasing demand for dietary drinks owing to the rising percentage of health-conscious individuals. Consumer products segment is estimated to grow due to the rise of organized retail chains; changing lifestyles; and the growing demand for various consumer products such as home care and personal care products

Competitive Landscape of Flavors & Fragrances Market

1 Introduction

2 Strategies Adopted By Key Players

2.1 Overview Of Strategies Adopted By Flavors & Fragrances Manufacturers

3 Market Share Analysis

3.1 Ranking Of Key Market Players, 2020

3.2 Market Share Of Key Players

3.3 Givaudan

3.4 International Flavors & Fragrances (Iff)

3.5 Firmenich

3.6 Symrise Ag

4 Revenue Analysis

5 Company Product Footprint Analysis

6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

6.1 Stars

6.2 Emerging Leaders

7 Start-Up/Smes Evaluation Quadrant

7.1 Responsive Companies

7.2 Dynamic Companies

7.3 Starting Blocks

8 Competitive Situation And Trends

8.1 Product Launches

8.2 Deals

8.3 Other Developments

Research Coverage:

This report segments the market for flavors & fragrances on the basis of ingredient, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for flavors & fragrances.

