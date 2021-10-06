Latest Cast Elastomer Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1563746

The global cast elastomer market size is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2026 from USD 1.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.This report spread across 171 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 118 Tables and 36 figures are now available in this research.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

Covestro AG (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Lanxess (Germany)

Dow (US)

BASF (Germany)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

Era Polymers (Australia)

“Hot cast elastomer accounted for the largest share amongst other types in the cast elastomer market”

The hot cast elastomer segment is the largest, which is also projected to be the largest till 2026. The key growth driver of the high consumption of these cast elastomers is owing to their properties such as cost-effectiveness, versatility, and durability. Hot cast elastomers have a wide range of applications and exhibit properties of polyurethane. These elastomers are used in applications such as rollers and industrial wheels, which demand a high degree of performance.

“Industrial segment accounted for the largest market share amongst other end-use industry in the cast elastomer market”

The industrial sector is the largest end-use industry for cast elastomer market. The growing demand in this segment is attributed to its wide variety of applications in the industrial sector. Increasing number of industries generating high demand for equipment and machinery is helping boost the demand for cast elastomer in this sector. Cast elastomer are used in the industrial sector in a wide range of applications such as coupling elements, seals & gaskets, conveyor belts, forklift wheels, etc.

“APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the cast elastomer market during the forecast period.”

APAC is the fastest-growing market for cast elastomer. This growth is mainly owing to economic advancement of emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, in the region, where demand for machineries and equipments in industries is increasing rapidly.

Competitive Landscape of Cast Elastomer Market

1 Introduction

1.1 Cast Elastomer Market, Key Developments

2 Ranking Analysis Of Key Market Players, 2020

3 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

3.1.1 Star

3.1.2 Pervasive

3.1.3 Emerging Leader

3.2 Strength Of Product Portfolio

3.3 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Key Players)

4.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

4.1.1 Progressive Companies

4.1.2 Responsive Companies

4.1.3 Dynamic Companies

4.2 Strength Of Product Portfolio (Other Key Players)

4.3 Business Strategy Excellence (Other Key Players)

5 Competitive Situation And Trends

5.1.1 Product Launches

5.1.2 Deals

5.1.3 Others

Research Coverage:

This report covers the cast elastomer market and forecasts its market size until 2026. The market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region. The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.

