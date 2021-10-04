High Boiling Aromatic Solvents Market Growth and Key Players Royal Dutch Shell, Hanwha Total, Exxon Mobil Corporation, TotalEnergies, Maruzen Petrochemical

This High Boiling Aromatic Solvents Market research report is the holistic view of the current market dynamics derived from the historical data analysis from the previous years. The report visibly clarifies the market description, segregations, applications, activities, and market trends for the Chemicals industry. This market research forecasts the market status, trends, growth rate, market drivers, scope and constraints, risks, sales data (value and volume), channels, and distributors. This report is the result of deep-dive analysis focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, product, application industry across different geographies.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of High Boiling Aromatic Solvents will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global High Boiling Aromatic Solvents market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the High Boiling Aromatic Solvents market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High Boiling Aromatic Solvents market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– SA-1000

– SA-1500

– SA-2000

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Coating

– Agriculture

– Inks

– Petroleum Additives

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Royal Dutch Shell

– Hanwha Total

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– TotalEnergies

– Maruzen Petrochemical

– Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

– Nippon Petrochemicals Co., Ltd.

– Mehta Petro Refineries

– Chevron Phillips Chemical

– Zhengdan Chemical

– Jiangsu Hualun

– Shenzhen Esson

– Shandong Jingbo Shihua

