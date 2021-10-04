El Salvador Power Market 2021 Report- Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities and Outlook 2023

El Salvador Power Market Report provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, key company profiles, and electricity tariffs are provided. El Salvador Power Market Report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential.
Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Executive Summary
2.1 El Salvador, Power Sector Outlook
3 Introduction
3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance
4 El Salvador, Power Market, Snapshot
4.1 Macroeconomic Factors
4.2 Supply Security
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
5 El Salvador, Power Market, Market Analysis
5.1 Power Market, El Salvador, Present Scenario
5.2 Power Market, El Salvador, Installed Capacity, 2006-2018
5.2.1 Power Market, El Salvador, Installed Capacity Mix, 2018
5.3 Power Market, El Salvador, Future Outlook
5.3.1 Power Market, El Salvador, Installed Capacity, 2019-2030
5.3.2 Power Market, El Salvador, Installed Capacity Mix, 2018-2030
6 Power Market, El Salvador, Electricity Tariff by Segment
7 Power Market, El Salvador, Renewable Policy and Roadmap
7.1 Renewable Energy Auctions
7.2 US Real Infrastructure switches on 44-MW solar portfolio in El Salvador
7.3 Loans and Grants
7.4 National Energy Policy, 2010-2024
7.5 Save Energy El Salvador
7.6 National Climate Change Strategy
7.7 Fiscal Incentive Law for the Promotion of Renewable Electricity Generation
7.8 National Energy Commission Law
7.9 General Electricity Law
7.10 National Energy Strategy
8 El Salvador, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Companies
8.1 Key Company in the El Salvador Power Market: Duke Energy
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Business Description
8.1.3 Contact
8.2 Key Company in the El Salvador Power Market: Empresa de Transmision Electrica Dominica AES El Salvador SA de CV
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Services
8.2.3 Contact
9 Appendix