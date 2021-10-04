France Cards and Payments Market Report- Growth with Top Key Vendors like- Credit Agricole, Credit Mutuel

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the French cards and payments industry, including –

– The French payment market is on a path of constant innovation. To reduce the dependence on cash and drive the country towards a cashless society, as part of its National Retail Payments Strategy (2019-2024) Banque de France has formulated various measures that are being adopted by commercial banks and payment service providers. The plan includes promoting acceptance of card payments by merchants even for payments starting from 1 ($1.12), incorporating contactless functionality in every payment terminal in the country, and strengthening the security of electronic payments. With such measures in place, the frequency of card-based transactions is anticipated to increase further over the forecast period.

– To protect card holders against loss or theft of their payment cards, in July 2020 Societe Generale collaborated with Apple Pay to launch an instant digital card in France. This virtual payment card can be issued on a permanent or temporary basis. If customers lose their payment card, the bank issues a digital version and makes it available to the card holder via the Apple Pay app. As a result, the card holders funds remain safe and they can continue to make contactless payments.

– Amid COVID-19, Fédération Bancaire Française raised the limit on contactless cards in the country from 30 ($33.68) to 50 ($56.14) in March 2020, in a bid to encourage consumers to use contactless payments rather than cash for purchases of essential items. As a result, consumers do not need to enter their PIN for payments worth up to 50 ($56.14).

