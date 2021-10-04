Germany Solar Photovoltaic Market Research Report- Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2026

Germany Solar Photovoltaic Market analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Germany. The research details renewable power market outlook in Germany (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Germany Solar Photovoltaic Market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. Germany Solar Photovoltaic Market report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Saferay Holding GmbH, RWE AG, EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Germany renewable power market and Germany solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Germany, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Solar PV Market, Germany

3.1 Solar PV Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Solar PV Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Solar PV Market, Germany, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Solar PV Market, Germany, Power Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Germany, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Germany, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Germany, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Solar PV Market, Germany, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Germany, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Solar PV Market, Germany, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Solar PV Module Market, Germany, 2012-2024

4.1 Solar PV Module Market, Germany, Market size by Type, 2012-2024

– Solar PV Module Market, Germany, Crystalline Modules, Market size, 2012-2024

– Solar PV Module Market, Germany, Thin-film Modules, Market size, 2012-2024

5. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Germany

5.1 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) (2021-2030)

5.2 Renewable Energy Source Act (EEG)

5.3 Renewable Energy Auctions (2020)

– Onshore wind energy auctions

– Photovoltaic (PV) auctions

– Biomass auctions

– Joint Auctions for Onshore Wind and Solar Power Projects

– Innovation Tender

5.4 Omnibus Energy Act

5.5 Feed-in Tariff

5.6 Transition of Thermal Power Plants

5.7 Nuclear Phase Out by 2022

5.8 New Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Act, 2016

5.9 Offshore Grid Development Plan 2030 (2017/2019)

5.10 Tenants Solar Power Supply

6. Solar PV Power Market, Germany, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Saferay Holding GmbH

– Saferay Holding GmbH – Company Overview

– Saferay Holding GmbH – Major Products and Services

– Saferay Holding GmbH – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: RWE AG

– RWE AG – Company Overview

– RWE AG – Business Description

– RWE AG – SWOT Analysis

– RWE AG – Major Products and Services

– RWE AG – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG

– EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG – Company Overview

– EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG – Business Description

– EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG – SWOT Analysis

– EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG – Major Products and Services

– EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG – Head Office

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

7.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

