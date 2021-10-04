Russia Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2021 Report

Russia Renewable Energy Policy Handbook Report is among the latest country specific policy reports, the industry analysis specialist. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites, and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope of this Repot-

– The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Russia to promote renewable energy.

– The report details promotional measures in Russia both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

– Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

– Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country.

– Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Table of Contents

1. Russia Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

1.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

1.2 Renewable Energy Targets

1.3 Decree No. 449 on the Mechanism for the Promotion of Renewable Energy

1.4 Auction Process and Localization Requirements

1.5 Renewable Energy Auctions

1.6 Russia Renewable Energy Program

1.7 Energy Strategy of Russia to 2035

1.8 Premium and Certificates Scheme

1.9 Hydrogen Energy in Russia

– Hydrogen roadmap 2024

1.10 Russia’s Climate Plan

2. Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

2.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

