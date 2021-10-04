China Wind Power Market Analysis Report- Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications | Datang International Power Generation Co

China Wind Power Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This China Wind Power Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the China Wind Power Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd., Jilin Power Share Co Ltd, Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd, China Suntien Green Energy Co Ltd, CECEP Wind-Power Corp Co Ltd, Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd

China Wind Power Market Analysis Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in China. The report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the country’s wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses China’s wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

– Detailed overview of the countrys wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys wind power market.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, China, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, China, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, China, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, China, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, China, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Wind Power Market, China

3.1 Wind Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

3.2 Wind Power Market, China, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, China, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2030

3.3 Wind Power Market, China, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Wind Power Market, China, Power Plants, 2020

– Wind Power Market, China, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Wind Power Market, China, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

– Wind Power Market, China, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Wind Power Market, China, Turbine Market, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, China, Annual Installed Capacity, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, China, Market Size, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, China, Market Share, 2019

3.6 Wind Power Market, China, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Wind Power Market, China, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Wind Power Market, China, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, China

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Renewable Energy Law

– Taxation Measures

– Grid Access

– Interconnection Standards

– Special Fund for Renewable Energy Development

– Renewable Energy Power Consumption Guarantee Mechanism

– Renewable Energy Law Amendments

4.3 Renewable Energy Targets

4.4 International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy

4.5 The 14th Five-Year Plan

4.6 Hydrogen Energy in China

– Shandong Province

– Guangdong Province

– Heibei Province

– Ningxia Province

– Henan Province

– Tianjing Province

4.7 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)

4.8 Carbon Intensity Target

4.9 National Emission Trading Scheme (ETS)

4.10 Global Environment Facility (GEF) Grants

4.11 Subsidy-Free Solar, Wind Power Policy

– Work plan for promoting the construction of unfunded and affordable projects for wind power and solar PV power generation

4.12 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar, China

– Poverty Alleviation Program

– Solar Auctions and Schemes

– Action Plan for the Development of Smart Photovoltaic Industry

– Research and Development Support for Solar PV

– Oversupply and Curtailment of Solar Capacity – China blocks new solar in 3 regions amid overcapacity fears

4.13 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind, China

– Wind Auctions and Rules

– Notice on Provisional Management Measures for Distributed Wind Power Project Development and Construction for all provinces

– Notice regulating the standardization of the wind power equipment and generators quality

– Market Entry Standards for Wind Equipment Manufacturers

4.14 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Hydropower, China

– Preferential Value Added Tax for Small Hydropower

– Rural Electrification Policies Favouring Small Hydro Installation

– China Three Gorges rules for new domestic hydro projects

4.15 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Biopower, China

– Value Added Tax for Biogas

– Non-food Biomass Feedstock Standardization Technical Committee

5. Wind Power Market, China, Company Profiles

5.1 Company Snapshot: Shanghai Electric Power Co Ltd

– Shanghai Electric Power Co Ltd – Company Overview

– Shanghai Electric Power Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Shanghai Electric Power Co Ltd – Head Office

5.2 Company Snapshot: Jilin Power Share Co Ltd

– Jilin Power Share Co Ltd – Company Overview

– Jilin Power Share Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Jilin Power Share Co Ltd – Head Office

5.3 Company Snapshot: Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd

– Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd – Company Overview

Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd – Business Description

– Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd – SWOT Analysis

– Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd – Head Office

5.4 Company Snapshot: China Suntien Green Energy Co Ltd

– China Suntien Green Energy Co Ltd – Company Overview

China Suntien Green Energy Co Ltd – Business Description

– China Suntien Green Energy Co Ltd – SWOT Analysis

– China Suntien Green Energy Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– China Suntien Green Energy Co Ltd – Head Office

5.5 Company Snapshot: CECEP Wind-Power Corp Co Ltd

– CECEP Wind-Power Corp Co Ltd – Company Overview

– CECEP Wind-Power Corp Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– CECEP Wind-Power Corp Co Ltd – Head Office

5.6 Company Snapshot: Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd

– Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd – Company Overview

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd – Business Description

– Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

