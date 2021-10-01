Gene Panel Market by Application: Cancer, Congenital Disease, Pharmacogenetics | Global Forecast to 2023

Gene Panel Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Gene Panel Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1517944

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

BGI (China)

Eurofins Scientific (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Integrated DNA Technologies (US)

GATC Biotech AG (Germany)

GENEWIZ, Inc. (US)

Novogene Corporation (China)

Personalis (US)

ArcherDx (US).

The global gene panels market is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2023 from USD 1.22 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 19.2%. This market is experiencing significant growth due increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing company initiatives (in terms of strategic partnerships, collaborations, and product launches), and growing adoption of gene panels owing to the benefits they offer. However, issues related to the security of genetic data and accuracy & standardization concerns in diagnostic testing are restricting the growth of this market

The report provides an overview of the gene panels market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product & service, technique, design, application, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1517944