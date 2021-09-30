Modular Construction Market Analysis 2021 Global Insights, Size, Type, Industry Demand, Growth Rate 5.7%, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Forecast 2025

Global Modular Construction Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Modular Construction industry together with projections and forecast to 2025.

“The growth of modular construction market is attributed to increase in concern towards work-zone safety, need for lower environmental impacts, and supportive government initiatives.”

The global modular construction market size is projected to grow from USD 85.4 billion in 2020 to USD 107.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The global modular construction market comprises major manufacturers, such as Laing O’Rourke (UK), Red Sea Housing (Saudi Arabia), Atco Ltd. (Canada), Skanska AB (Sweden), Algeco Scotsman (UK), and Kleusberg GmbH (Germany).

According to the World Bank, Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region, in terms of both population and economic growth. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging Asia Pacific countries had a combined population exceeded 4.5 billion in 2019, which is projected to become an increasingly important driver for global consumption of modular construction over the next two decades.

By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62%, Production: 26%, and CXOs: 12%

Managers: 55%, CXOs: 15%, and Executives:30% By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, Asia Pacific: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall modular construction market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

This report presents the worldwide Modular Construction Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developed Economies To Witness Higher Demand For Modular Construction

4.2 Modular Construction Market, By Type

4.3 Modular Construction Market, By Material

4.4 Modular Construction Market, By End-Use

4.5 Apac Modular Construction Market, By End-Use

4.6 Modular Construction Market, By Key Countries

