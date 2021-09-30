Latest 5G Market Report-Top Companies | Verizon, China Mobile, China Telecom

ReportsnReports added 5G Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. 5G Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. 5G Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4232066
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
SK Telecom
KT
LG Uplus
T-Mobile US
AT&T
Verizon
China Mobile
China Telecom
China Unicom
T-Mobile Germany
Vodafone Germany
NTT DoCoMo
Softbank Japan
KDDI
BT
Vodafone UK
Ericsson
Huawei
Nokia
ZTE
Samsung Electronics
Huawei
Apple
Qualcomm
China Broadcasting
O2 Germany
Rakuten Mobile
O2 UK
3 UK
Dish Networks
Altiostar
Microsoft
Mavenir
Intel
MediaTek
Unisoc
Arm
After years of anticipation, most of the worlds largest operators have deployed 5G networks. 2020 saw a growing number of 5G commercial launches worldwide, with more than 400 million 5G subscriptions active by the end of the year. COVID-19 has had some impact on infrastructure rollouts and, more crucially, on spectrum auctions in several markets. Despite this, growth will accelerate in the coming years, supported by increased spectrum availability and operator investment in network rollouts, with 3 billion subscribers by 2025. The availability of affordable handsets will be key to driving adoption, particularly considering strong economic headwinds caused by COVID-19 affecting consumer income.
For the short term, at least, 5G will remain primarily a consumer play with the focus on higher network speeds. Fixed wireless access (FWA) is seeing wider deployments, in large part as a response to the new work from home realities of COVID-19. Enterprise adoption is more early stage, with a localized focus on campus deployments where 5G will sit alongside 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Scope of this Report-
– This report provides an overview of the 5G theme.
– It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
– It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for 5G subscriptions, penetration, and service revenue to 2025.
– The overview of 5G’s capabilities includes use cases for both consumers and enterprises.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– 5G will be one of the most disruptive technology themes of the next decade. This report is a clear, concise guide to 5G, including an overview of its key capabilities and details of the companies that are leading the way.
Single User License: US $ 1950
Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4232066
Table of Contents
Executive summary
Players
Technology briefing
Trends
Industry analysis
5G capabilities and use cases
Companies
Sector scorecards
Glossary
Further reading
Thematic methodology