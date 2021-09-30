Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia Market Report- Drug Forecast and Market Analysis | AMAG Pharmaceuticals, American Regent

Anemia is a common complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD) that is most frequently attributed to insufficient synthesis of erythropoietin (EPO) due to kidney damage. CKD anemia is highly prevalent among CKD patients and its prevalence increases as CKD progresses, affecting more than half of patients in stage V. Over the last 20 years, the CKD anemia market has grown exponentially. Treatment of CKD anemia was significantly improved following the introduction of recombinant human EPO (rHuEPO), and ESAs have dominated the disease space as the standard of care.

The CKD anemia market is relatively well-established; many physicians believe that the existing therapies, namely ESAs, effectively control anemia for most patients. However, despite several options, there is still room for improvement and innovation within the space. GlobalData has identified a variety of unmet needs. While ESAs have improved the treatment for patients with CKD anemia, their safety profiles are not ideal. As injectable ESAs often stimulate EPO to supraphysiologic levels, which subsequently associates their use with increased cardiovascular (CV) risks, safer treatment options for CKD anemia is currently the most significant unmet need for the condition.

Major drivers of growth in the CKD anemia market over the forecast period include: the launch and uptake of novel hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) drug class across all markets covered in the report will drive the growth of the CKD anemia market. GlobalData expects this novel class of drugs, which includes several recently approved and late-stage candidates, to have steady uptake across the 8MM, as they are anticipated to address some of the main unmet needs in the space. Market growth will also be driven by the launch of several oral and IV iron products in addition markets.

RNR expects the market to increase to $6.6B in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Furthermore, the China CKD anemia market is expected to experience the highest growth, increasing to $962M (14.6% of global market share) by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.9%. Sales in the other regions are also expected to increase by the end of the forecast period. This global growth is driven mainly by the anticipated approval and launch of HIF-PHIs but will likely be tempered by marked biosimilar erosion of several top-selling currently marketed branded erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).

– Despite therapies currently available to anemia in CKD patients, there is still room for improvement within the space. Global sentiment among KOLs included the growing need for safer treatment options, less burdensome drug administration, and the importance of novel therapies for patients resistant to ESA treatment.

– Although ESAs are forecast to remain the highest-grossing drug class at the end of the forecast period, this drug class has a negative CAGR of 2.9%. This decline in sales can be largely attributed the launch of HIF-PHIs and biosimilar competition.

– These market dynamics will occur against a backdrop of a moderate growth of global CKD anemia prevalent cases over the 10-year forecast period, with approximately 2.6 million drug treated cases across the 8MM in 2029.

