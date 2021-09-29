Germany Wind Power Market Analysis Report- Applications, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Verticals Forecast Post author

The research reports on Germany Wind Power Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Germany Wind Power Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Germany Wind Power Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Allianz Capital Partners GmbH; Axpo Holding AG; China Three Gorges Corp; Commerz Real AG; E.ON Climate & Renewables GmbH; Ocean Breeze GmbH & Co. KG; The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd; Windland Energieerzeugungs GmbH

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Germany wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Germany renewable power market and Germany wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Germany renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends(2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Germany wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

– Deal analysis of Germany wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources

– Major Contracts and Collborations realted to wind power sector in Germany.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Germany wind power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Single User License: US $ 2500

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Renewable Power Dominates Germanys Power Mix

2.3 Wind power is expected to contribute 43% of the net additions of the renewable energy in the country.

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.5 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

3.6 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

3.7 Report Guidance

4 Renewable Power Market, Germany, 2010-2030

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Overview

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

4.2.4 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Wind Power Market, Germany

5.1 Wind Power Market, Germany, Overview

5.2 Wind Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.2.1 Wind Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

5.2.2 Wind Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity by State, 2018

5.2.3 Wind Power Market, Germany, Offshore Capacity Addition Share by Owner (%), 2018

5.2.4 Wind Power Market, Germany, Installed Offshore Capacity Share by Developer (%), 2018

5.3 Wind Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

5.4 Wind Power Market, Germany, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.4.1 Wind Power Market, Germany, Major Active Plants, 2018

5.4.2 Wind Power Market, Germany, Upcoming Projects, 2018

5.4.3 Wind Power Market, Germany, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.5 Wind Power Market, Germany, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.5.1 Wind Power Market, Germany, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

5.5.2 Wind Power Market, Germany, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5.6 Wind Power Market, Germany, Drivers and Restraints

5.6.1 Wind Power Market, Germany, Key Drivers

5.6.2 Wind Power Market, Germany, Key Restraints and Challenges

5.7 Wind Power Market, Germany, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2030

5.8 Wind Power Market, Germany, Influences on Economy and Environment

5.9 Wind Power Market, Germany, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

5.10 Wind Power Market, Germany, Manufacture and Trade

6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Germany

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Energy Act

6.3 National Renewable Energy Action Plan

6.4 Target Grid 2050 Concept

6.5 Renewable Energy Sources Act, 2017

6.6 Offshore Wind Act 2017

6.7 Renewable Energy Auctions

6.7.1 Onshore wind energy auctions

6.7.2 Offshore wind energy auctions

6.7.3 Photovoltaics auctions

6.7.4 Biomass auctions

6.7.5 Cross Border Auctions

6.7.6 Joint Auctions for Large Scale Onshore Wind and Solar Power Projects

6.7.7 Market Premium

6.8 Offshore Grid Development Plan 2030 (2017)

6.9 Emission Trading Scheme

6.10 Initiatives to Reduce Greenhouse and Carbon Dioxide Emissions

6.11 Tenants Solar Power Supply

6.12 Law on Energy and Climate fund

6.13 Seventh Energy Research Program- Innovations for the Energy Transition

6.14 Feed-in Tariff for Geothermal

6.15 Feed-in Tariff for Solar PV

6.16 Feed-in Tariff for Wind Power

6.17 Feed-in Tariff for Hydropower

6.18 Feed-in-Tariff for Biopower

6.19 Renewable Energies Heat Act

6.20 Market Incentive Program

6.21 KfW Renewable Energy Program

6.21.1 KfW Program for Offshore Wind Energy

6.22 Biofuel Sustainability Ordinance

6.23 Biofuel Quota

6.24 Biogas Subsidy

6.24.1 Flexibility Premium

6.24.2 Flexibility Surcharge

7 Wind Power Market, Germany, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: Windland Energieerzeugungs GmbH

7.1.1 Windland Energieerzeugungs GmbH – Company Overview

7.1.2 Windland Energieerzeugungs GmbH – Head Office

7.2 Company Snapshot: The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd

7.2.1 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd – Company Overview

7.2.2 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd – Major Products and Services

7.2.3 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd – Head Office

7.3 Company Snapshot: Ocean Breeze GmbH & Co. KG

7.3.1 Ocean Breeze GmbH & Co. KG – Company Overview

7.3.2 Ocean Breeze GmbH & Co. KG – Major Products and Services

7.3.3 Ocean Breeze GmbH & Co. KG – Head Office

7.4 Company Snapshot: E.ON Climate & Renewables GmbH

7.4.1 E.ON Climate & Renewables GmbH – Company Overview

7.4.2 E.ON Climate & Renewables GmbH – Major Products and Services

7.4.3 E.ON Climate & Renewables GmbH – Head Office

7.5 Company Snapshot: Commerz Real AG

7.5.1 Commerz Real AG – Company Overview

7.5.2 Commerz Real AG – Head Office

7.6 Company Snapshot: China Three Gorges Corp

7.6.1 China Three Gorges Corp – Company Overview

7.6.2 China Three Gorges Corp – Major Products and Services

7.6.3 China Three Gorges Corp – Head Office

7.7 Company Snapshot: Axpo Holding AG

7.7.1 Axpo Holding AG – Company Overview

7.7.2 Axpo Holding AG – Business Description

7.7.3 Axpo Holding AG – SWOT Analysis

7.7.4 Axpo Holding AG – Major Products and Services

7.7.5 Axpo Holding AG – Head Office

7.8 Company Snapshot: Allianz Capital Partners GmbH

7.8.1 Allianz Capital Partners GmbH – Company Overview

7.8.2 Allianz Capital Partners GmbH – Major Products and Services

7.8.3 Allianz Capital Partners GmbH – Head Office

8 Appendix