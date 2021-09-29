UK Convenience Retailing Market Report- Recent Trends, Market Growth and Opportunities till 2025

The research reports on UK Convenience Retailing Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. UK Convenience Retailing Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. UK Convenience Retailing Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
7-Eleven
Aldi
Alibaba
Amazon Go
Argos
BingoBox
Budgens
Co-op
Costcutter
Deliveroo
Gridserve
Heron Foods
House of Vapes
JD.com
John Lewis
The UK Convenience Retailing 2019-2024 report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Channels Series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the UK convenience market. The report provides in-depth analysis of the key drivers and inhibitors of growth in the market, the market’s hot topics, the size of the market and sub-sector growth, market shares of the major convenience retailers, profiles on the major convenience retailers, and also includes analysis of consumer activity in the market.
The UK convenience market is forecast to grow 16.4% between 2019 to 2024, outperforming the total food & grocery market as shoppers continue to prioritise speed of product acquisition.
Scope of this Report-
– Spend on food products will continue to drive the convenience market, rising an average of 4.0% per year during 2019-2024 as opposed to only 1.0% for non-food products.
– The greatest convenience market share gains by 2024 will be experienced by Tesco (using Booker to generate greater supply synergies), SPAR (growing through a lack of a like-for-like competitor) and Co-op (shedding its premium reputation to draw in more shoppers).
– The proportion of consumers using a c-store as the main place for their weekly shop rose from 15.6% in 2017 to 20.9% in 2019, as the condition that a grocer must carry a wide range is waning.
– Understand the evolution of the UK tobacco & e-cigarette market, allowing you to tailor your sales mix to better meet the needs of your customers.
– Gain insight into the far-reaching trends impacting the convenience market – including electric cars and autonomous robotic delivery – to allow you to better prepare strategies for long-term success.
– Learn how food on the go will continue to dominate growth at convenience retailers, enabling you to better compete with operators with a fuller food on the go proposition.
– Determine the difference in shopping habits between consumers with and without dietary requirements, facilitating you to appropriately rebalance your free-from food offer.
Table of Contents
THE HOT ISSUES
Market drivers & inhibitors
Main issues in convenience retailing
Strategies for success
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
Headlines
The sector at a glance
Overall channel size
Convenience channel growth in context
Convenience proportions of retail
Convenience channel in context
Food versus non-food growth in convenience
Category splits
Category penetration
Category splits by convenience channel
Category growth
WHERE PEOPLE SHOP
Headlines
Channels of distribution
Convenience channel growth rates
Market shares of major convenience operators
Historic market shares of major convenience operators
Forecast market shares of major convenience operators
Convenience store numbers by retailer
Convenience store numbers
Convenience space by retailer
Convenience space growth
Retailer summaries
Retailer profiles
Tesco
Co-op
SPAR
Sainsbury’s Local
M&S Simply Food
Nisa
McColl’s
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP
Headlines
Who shops
Shopper preferences
Shopper motivations
Shopper habits
Shopper diets
METHODOLOGY
What is included