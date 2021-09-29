UK Convenience Retailing Market Report- Recent Trends, Market Growth and Opportunities till 2025

The research reports on UK Convenience Retailing Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. UK Convenience Retailing Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. UK Convenience Retailing Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2672990

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

7-Eleven

Aldi

Alibaba

Amazon Go

Argos

BingoBox

Budgens

Co-op

Costcutter

Deliveroo

Gridserve

Heron Foods

House of Vapes

JD.com

John Lewis

and more..

The UK Convenience Retailing 2019-2024 report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Channels Series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the UK convenience market. The report provides in-depth analysis of the key drivers and inhibitors of growth in the market, the market’s hot topics, the size of the market and sub-sector growth, market shares of the major convenience retailers, profiles on the major convenience retailers, and also includes analysis of consumer activity in the market.

The UK convenience market is forecast to grow 16.4% between 2019 to 2024, outperforming the total food & grocery market as shoppers continue to prioritise speed of product acquisition.

Scope of this Report-

– Spend on food products will continue to drive the convenience market, rising an average of 4.0% per year during 2019-2024 as opposed to only 1.0% for non-food products.

– The greatest convenience market share gains by 2024 will be experienced by Tesco (using Booker to generate greater supply synergies), SPAR (growing through a lack of a like-for-like competitor) and Co-op (shedding its premium reputation to draw in more shoppers).

– The proportion of consumers using a c-store as the main place for their weekly shop rose from 15.6% in 2017 to 20.9% in 2019, as the condition that a grocer must carry a wide range is waning.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Understand the evolution of the UK tobacco & e-cigarette market, allowing you to tailor your sales mix to better meet the needs of your customers.

– Gain insight into the far-reaching trends impacting the convenience market – including electric cars and autonomous robotic delivery – to allow you to better prepare strategies for long-term success.

– Learn how food on the go will continue to dominate growth at convenience retailers, enabling you to better compete with operators with a fuller food on the go proposition.

– Determine the difference in shopping habits between consumers with and without dietary requirements, facilitating you to appropriately rebalance your free-from food offer.

Single User License: US $ 3500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2672990

Table of Contents

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers & inhibitors

Main issues in convenience retailing

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

Overall channel size

Convenience channel growth in context

Convenience proportions of retail

Convenience channel in context

Food versus non-food growth in convenience

Category splits

Category penetration

Category splits by convenience channel

Category growth

WHERE PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Channels of distribution

Convenience channel growth rates

Market shares of major convenience operators

Historic market shares of major convenience operators

Forecast market shares of major convenience operators

Convenience store numbers by retailer

Convenience store numbers

Convenience space by retailer

Convenience space growth

Retailer summaries

Retailer profiles

Tesco

Co-op

SPAR

Sainsbury’s Local

M&S Simply Food

Nisa

McColl’s

HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Who shops

Shopper preferences

Shopper motivations

Shopper habits

Shopper diets

METHODOLOGY

What is included