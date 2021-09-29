Global Retirement Communities Market Report- Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Global Retirement Communities Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. In-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Retirement Communities Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Global Retirement Communities Market.
Top Companies Mentioned: HC-One Ltd.; Brookdale Senior Living Inc.; Five Star Senior Living; Holiday Retirement; Sunrise Senior Living
Retirement Communities Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global retirement communities market.
Markets Covered in this Report-
By Community Type: Assisted Living Facilities With Nursing Care; Assisted Living Facilities; Continuing Care Retirement Communities; Rest Homes
Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia
Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
The report covers the following chapters
1. Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.
2. Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.
3. Introduction — This section gives the segmentation of the retirement communities market by geography and segmentation by community type covered in this report.
4. Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the retirement communities market. This chapter includes different services covered in the report and basic definitions.
5. Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the retirement communities industry supply chain.
6. Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global retirement communities market.
7. Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global retirement communities market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
8. PESTEL Analysis – This chapter provides the market opportunity assessment using PESTEL analysis of the global retirement communities market.
9. Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015 – 2019) and forecast (2019 – 2023) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.
10. Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015 – 2019), forecast (2019 – 2023) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.
11. Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015 – 2023) and analysis for different segments in the market.
12. Global Macro Comparison – The global retirement communities market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the retirement communities market size, percentage of GDP, and average retirement communities market expenditure.
13. Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015 – 2023) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).
14. Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global retirement communities market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.
15. Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.
16. Market Background – This section describes the nursing care services market of which the retirement communities market is a segment. This chapter includes the nursing care market 2015-23 values, and regional analyses for the nursing care services market.
17. Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
18. Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.
Table of Contents in this Report-
1. Retirement Communities Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2. Segmentation By Type Of Community
7. Retirement Communities Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Segmentation By Community Type
7.2.1. Continuing Care Retirement Communities
7.2.2. Rest Homes
7.2.3. Assisted Living Facilities
7.2.4. Assisted Living Facilities With Nursing Care
8. Retirement Communities Market, Supply Chain Analysis
8.1. Resources
8.2. Retirement Communities
8.3. Other Service Providers
8.4. Payers
8.5. End-Users
9. Retirement Communities Market Customer Information
9.1. Affordability Is The Key Factor When Choosing A Location For Senior Housing In The UK
9.2. Living In Retirement Villages Is An Attractive Proposition For Seniors In The UK
9.3. Assisted Living Facilities Observed Inadequate Care Planning
9.4. Convenient Location Is The Top Priority For Choosing A Retirement Community
9.5. Large Demand-Supply Gap In Retirement Housing In The UK
9.6. Assisted Living Residents Are Satisfied With Their Quality Of Life At Retirement Communities
9.7. Older People Are More Likely To Adopt Sensors Than Younger Generations
9.8. Chinese Seniors Are Willing To Spend More On Upmarket Nursing Homes
9.9. Provision Of Special Services In Residential Care Communities
10. Retirement Communities Market Trends And Strategies
10.1. Advanced Technology Adoption
10.2. Big Data Analytics Adoption In Retirement Communities
10.3. Individualized Service Plans
10.4. Telehealth To Improve Senior Health Care
10.5. Eco-Friendly Alternatives For Retirement Communities
10.6. Implementation Of Smart And Inclusive Layouts
10.7. Adoption Of Smart Home Technology
10.8. Adoption Of Electronic Health Records (EHR)
11. Retirement Communities Market Opportunity Assessment, PESTEL Analysis
11.1. Political
11.1.1. Government Initiatives And Subsidies
11.1.2. Government Intervention And Bureaucracy
11.2. Economic
11.2.1. Emerging Markets
11.2.2. Low Long-Term Interest Rates
11.3. Social
11.3.1. Aging Global Population
11.3.2. Changing Social Behavior
11.3.3. Disposable Income
11.4. Technological
11.4.1. Technological Advances
11.4.2. IoT And Wearable Technology
11.4.3. Social Media And Internet Penetration
11.5. Environmental
11.5.1. Natural Disasters
11.6. Legal
11.6.1. Workforce Laws And Regulations
11.6.2. Tax Exemptions
12. Global Retirement Communities Market Size And Growth
12.1. Market Size
12.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
12.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015-2019
12.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015-2019
12.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
12.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019-2023
12.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019-2023
13. Retirement Communities Market, Regional And Country Analysis
13.1. Global Retirement Communities Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
13.2. Global Retirement Communities Market, 2015 – 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
13.3. Global Retirement Communities Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
13.4. Global Retirement Communities Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
13.5. Global Retirement Communities Market, 2015 – 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country
13.6. Global Retirement Communities Market, 2019 – 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
14. Global Retirement Communities Market Segmentation
14.1. Global Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
14.1.1. Continuing Care Retirement Communities
14.1.2. Assisted Living Facilities
14.1.3. Assisted Living Facilities With Nursing Care
14.1.4. Rest Homes
15. Global Retirement Communities Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
15.1. Retirement Communities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
15.2. Per Capita Average Retirement Communities Market Expenditure, Global
16. Global Retirement Communities Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries
16.1. Retirement Communities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, By Country
16.2. Per Capita Average Retirement Communities Market Expenditure, By Country
17. Asia-Pacific Retirement Communities Market
17.1. Asia-Pacific Retirement Communities Market Overview
17.1.1. Region Information
17.1.2. Market Information
17.1.3. Background Information
17.1.4. Government Initiatives
17.1.5. Regulatory Bodies
17.1.6. Regulations
17.1.7. Associations
17.1.8. Taxes Levied
17.1.9. Corporate Tax
17.1.10. Investments
17.1.11. Major Companies
17.2. Asia-Pacific Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
17.3. Asia-Pacific Retirement Communities Market: Country Analysis
17.4. China Retirement Communities Market
17.5. China Retirement Communities Market Overview
17.5.1. Country Information
17.5.2. Market Information
17.5.3. Background Information
17.5.4. Government Initiatives
17.5.5. Regulatory Bodies
17.5.6. Regulations
17.5.7. Associations
17.5.8. Taxes Levied
17.5.9. Corporate Tax
17.5.10. Investments
17.5.11. Major Companies
17.6. China Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
17.7. India Retirement Communities Market
17.8. India Retirement Communities Market Overview
17.8.1. Country Information
17.8.2. Market Information
17.8.3. Background Information
17.8.4. Government Initiatives
17.8.5. Regulatory Bodies
17.8.6. Regulations
17.8.7. Associations
17.8.8. Taxes Levied
17.8.9. Corporate Tax
17.8.10. Investments
17.8.11. Major Companies
17.9. India Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
17.10. Japan Retirement Communities Market
17.11. Japan Retirement Communities Market Overview
17.11.1. Country Information
17.11.2. Market Information
17.11.3. Background Information
17.11.4. Regulatory Bodies
17.11.5. Regulations
17.11.6. Associations
17.11.7. Taxes Levied
17.11.8. Corporate Tax
17.11.9. Investments
17.11.10. Major Companies
17.12. Japan Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
17.13. Australia Retirement Communities Market
17.14. Australia Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
18. Western Europe Retirement Communities Market
18.1. Western Europe Retirement Communities Market Overview
18.1.1. Region Information
18.1.2. Market Information
18.1.3. Background Information
18.1.4. Government Initiatives
18.1.5. Regulatory Bodies
18.1.6. Regulations
18.1.7. Associations
18.1.8. Corporate Tax
18.1.9. Investments
18.1.10. Major Companies
18.2. Western Europe Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
18.3. Western Europe Retirement Communities Market: Country Analysis
18.4. UK Retirement Communities Market
18.5. UK Retirement Communities Market Overview
18.5.1. Country Information
18.5.2. Market Information
18.5.3. Background Information
18.5.4. Government Initiatives
18.5.5. Regulatory Bodies
18.5.6. Regulations
18.5.7. Associations
18.5.8. Corporate Tax
18.5.9. Investments
18.5.10. Major Companies
18.6. UK Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
18.7. Germany Retirement Communities Market
18.8. Germany Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
18.9. France Retirement Communities Market
18.10. France Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
18.11. Italy Retirement Communities Market
18.12. Italy Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
18.13. Spain Retirement Communities Market
18.14. Spain Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
19. Eastern Europe Retirement Communities Market
19.1. Eastern Europe Retirement Communities Market Overview
19.1.1. Region Information
19.1.2. Market Information
19.1.3. Background Information
19.1.4. Government Initiatives
19.1.5. Regulatory Bodies
19.1.6. Regulations
19.1.7. Associations
19.1.8. Corporate Tax
19.1.9. Investments
19.1.10. Major Companies
19.2. Eastern Europe Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
19.3. Eastern Europe Retirement Communities Market: Country Analysis
19.4. Russia Retirement Communities Market
19.5. Russia Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
20. North America Retirement Communities Market
20.1. North America Retirement Communities Market Overview
20.1.1. Region Information
20.1.2. Market Information
20.1.3. Background Information
20.1.4. Government Initiatives
20.1.5. Regulatory Bodies
20.1.6. Regulations
20.1.7. Associations
20.1.8. Taxes Levied
20.1.9. Corporate Tax
20.1.10. Investments
20.1.11. Major Companies
20.2. North America Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
20.3. North America Retirement Communities Market: Country Analysis
20.4. USA Retirement Communities Market
20.5. USA Retirement Communities Market Overview
20.5.1. Country Information
20.5.2. Market Information
20.5.3. Background Information
20.5.4. Government Initiatives
20.5.5. Regulatory Bodies
20.5.6. Regulations
20.5.7. Associations
20.5.8. Taxes Levied
20.5.9. Corporate Tax
20.5.10. Investments
20.5.11. Major Companies
20.6. USA Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
21. South America Retirement Communities Market
21.1. South America Retirement Communities Market Overview
21.1.1. Region/Country Information
21.1.2. Market Information
21.1.3. Background Information
21.1.4. Government Initiatives
21.1.5. Regulations
21.1.6. Corporate Tax
21.1.7. Tax Levied
21.1.8. Investments
21.1.9. Major Companies
21.2. South America Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
21.3. South America Retirement Communities Market: Country Analysis
21.4. Brazil Retirement Communities Market
21.5. Brazil Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
22. Middle East Retirement Communities Market
22.1. Middle East Retirement Communities Market Overview
22.1.1. Region Information
22.1.2. Market Information
22.1.3. Background Information
22.1.4. Government Initiatives
22.1.5. Regulatory Bodies
22.1.6. Regulations
22.1.7. Associations
22.1.8. Taxes Levied
22.1.9. Corporate Tax
22.1.10. Investments
22.1.11. Major Companies
22.2. Middle East Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
23. Africa Retirement Communities Market
23.1. Africa Retirement Communities Market Overview
23.1.1. Region Information
23.1.2. Market Information
23.1.3. Background Information
23.1.4. Regulatory Bodies
23.1.5. Regulations
23.1.6. Associations
23.1.7. Taxes Levied
23.1.8. Corporate Tax
23.1.9. Investments
23.1.10. Major Companies
23.2. Africa Retirement Communities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
24. Global Retirement Communities Market Competitive Landscape
24.1. Company Profiles
24.2. HC-One Ltd.
24.2.1. Company Overview
24.2.2. Products And Services
24.2.3. Business Strategy
24.2.4. Financial Overview
24.3. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
24.3.1. Company Overview
24.3.2. Products And Services
24.3.3. Business Strategy
24.3.4. Financial Overview
24.4. Five Star Senior Living
24.4.1. Company Overview
24.4.2. Products And Services
24.4.3. Business Strategy
24.4.4. Financial Overview
24.5. Holiday Retirement
24.5.1. Company Overview
24.5.2. Products And Services
24.5.3. Business Strategy
24.5.4. Financial Overview
24.6. Sunrise Senior Living
24.6.1. Company Overview
24.6.2. Products And Services
24.6.3. Business Strategy
24.6.4. Financial Overview
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Retirement Communities Market
25.1. Senior Living Communities LLC Acquired Wildewood Downs
25.2. Legend Senior Living Acquired Brookdale Hutchinson Community
25.3. Bloom Senior Living LLC Acquired Indiana Senior Home
25.4. The Ensign Group Acquired Texas Senior Housing Communities
25.5. Churches Of Christ Acquired Sugarland Gardens Retirement Village
25.6. WellTower Acquired Premier California Senior Living Group
25.7. Cathedral Village Merged With Presbyterian Senior Living
25.8. Brookdale Senior Living Merged With Emeritus Corporation
26. Market Background: Nursing Care
26.1. Nursing Care Market Characteristics
26.1.1. Market Definition
26.1.2. Segmentation By Service Type
26.2. Global Nursing Care Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 – 2023, Value ($ Billion)
26.3. Global Nursing Care Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
26.4. Global Nursing Care Market, 2015 – 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
27. Global Retirement Communities Market Opportunities And Strategies
27.1. Global Retirement Communities Market In 2023 – Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
27.2. Global Retirement Communities Market In 2023 – Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
27.3. Global Retirement Communities Market In 2023 – Growth Strategies
27.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
27.3.2. Competitor Strategies
28. Retirement Communities Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
28.1. Conclusions
28.2. Recommendations
28.2.1. Product
28.2.2. Place
28.2.3. Price
28.2.4. Promotion
28.2.5. People
29. Appendix
29.1. Market Data Sources
29.2. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
29.3. Research Methodology
29.4. Competitor Market Share Data
29.5. Market Numbers
29.6. Currencies
29.7. Research Inquiries
