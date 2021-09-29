UK Protection Insurance Market Report- Size, Growth, Analysis Of Key-players Types And Application, Outlook 2025

ReportsnReports added Latest UK Protection Insurance Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of UK Protection Insurance Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the UK Protection Insurance Market.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Legal & General
Aviva
Royal London
Vitality
Zurich
LV=
AIG Life
SunLife
Zurich life
Scottish Friendly
One Family
Table of Contents
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Term assurance fueled growth in the wider protection market
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
2.1. Introduction
2.2. The UK protection market experienced growth in 2018
2.2.1. The UK protection market continued its resurgence and saw another year of growth
2.2.2. Term assurance remains by far the most popular product
2.3. Growth in term products drives the performance of the total protection market
2.3.1. CI as a rider is most popular among mortgage-related term assurance customers
2.3.2. Continued growth in the mortgage lending market provides opportunities for term assurance providers
2.4. The two sides to the whole-of-life market
2.4.1. The whole-of-life market experienced growth in premiums and contracts in 2018
2.4.2. Inheritance tax influences the whole-of-life underwritten market
3. DISTRIBUTION
3.1. All distribution channels experienced growth in 2018
3.1.1. The restricted advice channel experienced the most growth for the year
3.1.2. Mortgage-related products remain a stronghold for banks
3.2. IFAs remain dominant in the distribution of term assurance
3.3. The distribution of whole-of-life products remains divided by policy type
3.3.1. The non-advised channel dominates the distribution of guaranteed acceptance policies
3.3.2. The complexity of underwritten whole-of-life policies makes them ideal for the IFA channel
4. COMPETITION
4.1. Product complexity restricts new entrants ability to gain market share
4.2. The life insurance market is dominated by a handful of providers
4.2.1. Legal & General dominated the individual term assurance market in 2017
4.2.2. SunLife remained the largest player in the whole-of-life market in 2017
4.3. Competitor profiles of chosen term and whole-of-life providers
4.3.1. Legal & General uses rewards to attract new customers
4.3.2. Aviva allows for direct purchasing of standard policies online
4.3.3. SunLife is a specialist in the over-50s market
4.3.4. Royal London has a strong position in both the term assurance and whole-of-life market
4.3.5. Vitality remains one of the most innovative providers in the market
5. THE MARKET GOING FORWARD
5.1. The life insurance market is forecast to grow over the coming years
5.1.1. The term assurance market will exhibit strong growth
5.1.2. The whole-of-life market is forecast to contract slightly over the next five years
5.2. Policyholders personal data will shape products going forward
5.2.1. Technological advances in the IoT will enable greater personalization
5.2.2. Technology could open the market up to those previously priced out
5.2.3. Policyholders must be kept in the loop with insightful data
5.2.4. Quotations have the potential to be disrupted by new technology
5.3. Innovation is occurring across different areas of life insurance
5.3.1. Royal Londons adoption of motor pricing software highlights that innovation can be found outside of life insurance
5.3.2. Aviva increases its support services for bereaved families
5.4. The direct channel will grow in importance
5.4.1. Customer purchasing behavior in other markets will force the industry to invest in the direct channel
5.5. Advancements in medical capabilities could alter risk assessment
6. APPENDIX
6.1. Abbreviations and acronyms
6.2. Definitions
6.3. Methodology
6.3.1. GlobalDatas 2018 UK Insurance Consumer Survey
6.3.2. GlobalDatas 2018 UK Life & Pensions Survey
6.3.3. Forecasting methodology
6.4. Secondary sources
6.5. Further reading