Duty Free Retailing Market Report-In-Depth Analysis, Emerging Technology Trends, Key Players, and Regional Forecast to 2027

ReportsnReports added Latest Duty Free Retailing Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Duty Free Retailing Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Duty Free Retailing Market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2427104

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Dufry

Unifree Duty Free

Hyundai

Lotte Duty Free

Jesselton Duty Free

China Duty Free

Global duty free sales are projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the next five years to reach US$75.4 billion by 2022. A pick up in global tourism, an increased number of outbound trips by the Chinese, greater availability of affordable travel options, and the ensuing rise in consumer affluence in the APAC region are all projected to support sales growth over that period.

Scope of this Report-

– Revival of global tourism and improved access of duty free goods will drive sales growth

– Dominated by South Korea and China, APAC is the largest duty free market in the world

– The APAC region surpasses the global average, with Europe set to register low growth

– Cosmetics & toiletries is the most purchased category through duty free

– Sub-channel duty free expenditure (US$ billion) and share (%) in 2017 and 2022

– Seven of the top 10 countries worldwide will be in APAC, highlighting the regions dominance.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– This report offers an analysis of trends influencing duty free retail sales. It includes strategies adopted by various retailers, insights on consumer trends, and challenges and drivers influencing performance of duty free retail stores.

Single User License: US $ 1600

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2427104