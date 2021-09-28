Cybersecurity in Insurance Market Report- Key players in the cybersecurity value chain: IBM, Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Amazon

ReportsnReports added Cybersecurity in Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Cybersecurity in Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Cybersecurity in Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4028156

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

IBM, Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, BAE Systems, CrowdStrike, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Sophos, Idemia, Thales, Accenture, Lexis-Nexis, CyberCube, Darktrace, BlackBerry, One Identity, CyberArk, Thales, Munich Re, Aegon, AIG, The Hartford, Aetna, Transamerica, Ping An.

As cybercriminals become smarter and their methods more difficult to detect, insurers must take cybersecurity more seriously than ever before. Cybercriminals not only have the potential to draw on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in their attacks but also the ability to target vulnerable and naïve users as an entry point. Insurance has seen a shift towards digitalization in the past few years, which has only increased the surface area for cyberattacks. COVID-19 has hastened the need for better cybersecurity as insurers were forced to offer more digital access for customers confined to their homes for large chunks of 2020.

This report provides in-depth analysis of trends in the cybersecurity market that will shape the insurance industry over the coming years.

Scope of this Report-

– Global propylene capacity outlook by region

– Propylene planned and announced plants details

– Global propylene capacity by feedstock

– Capacity share of the major propylene producers globally

– Global propylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify potential security gaps within the insurance industry.

– Understand how to respond to these threats.

– Understand the benefits of robust cybersecurity.

– Plan for the future to stay ahead of the competition.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4028156

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Cybersecurity value chain

Key players in the cybersecurity value chain

The cyber-aware organization

The cybersecurity organizational stack

Insurance challenges

The impact of cybersecurity on insurance

Case studies

Aviva used cybersecurity to tackle digital certificate challenges

PPS uses Darktrace to protect its data

Blackberry secures Aegon Sony Lifes mobile network

Market size and growth forecasts

Cybersecurity timeline

Companies

Leading cybersecurity adopters in insurance

Leading cybersecurity vendors

Public companies

Private companies

Specialist cybersecurity vendors in insurance

Glossary

Further reading

GlobalData reports

Our thematic research methodology