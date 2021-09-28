Australia Power Market Outlook Report- Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape | Snowy Hydro Ltd, EnergyAustralia Pty Ltd

ReportsnReports added Australia Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Australia Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Australia Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4383019

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

AGL Energy Ltd, Origin Energy Ltd, Snowy Hydro Ltd, EnergyAustralia Pty Ltd

This report elaborates the power market structure of Australia and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy, and prospects

Single User License: US $ 2500

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4383019

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Thermal power to lose its dominance in Australia by 2030

1.2 Australian power generation market remains highly fragmented

2. Introduction

2.1 Australia Power Market

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

3. Australia Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Australia Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

– Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

– Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Australia Power Market, Demand Structure

– Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Australia Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Thermal Power Policy

5.2 Renewable Hydrogen

5.3 Renewable Energy Policy Framework

– Renewable Energy Target (RET) Scheme

– Climate Change Target 2030

– Offshore Clean Energy Infrastructure Regulatory Framework

– Technology Investment Roadmap

– Renewable Energy Venture Capital Fund

– Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, Australia, Federal Incentives

– Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)

– Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF)

5.4 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia

– Feed-in Tariffs

– South Australia Renewable Energy Auctions

– Renewable Energy Program

– The Sustainability Incentives Scheme

5.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)

– Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.

– Assessing large-scale solar projects in NSW

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Funds for Renewable Energy in Regional Communities

– Solar for Low Income Household

– Solar Homes Policy

5.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria

– Renewable Energy Action Plan

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Agriculture Energy Investment Plan

– Victoria Government Requests the Removal of Section 7C of the Renewable Energy (Electricity) Act 2000

– New Renewable Energy Target for Victoria (VRET)

– The Victorian Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (VREAS)

5.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Renewable Energy Action Plan (Draft)

– Renewable Energy Target

5.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Queensland Renewable Energy Auctions

– Queensland interest-free solar loans

– Solar 150 initiative

– CleanCo

5.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory

– ACT Renewable Energy Auctions

– Home battery Storage Incentive Program

– Rooftop Solar Scheme

5.10 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia

– Climate Policy

– Energy Transformation Strategy

– Energy Buyback Scheme

5.11 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory

– Roadmap to achieve Renewable Energy Target

– Incentives for Renewable Energy

– NT Solar Energy Transformation Program

6. Australia Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2020

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Australia Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Australia, Power Market, Grid Interconnection

8. Australia Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 AGL Energy Ltd

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.2 Origin Energy Ltd

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.3 Snowy Hydro Ltd

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.4 EnergyAustralia Pty Ltd

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

9.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

Contact Us