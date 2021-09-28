2021 Mexico Cards And Payments Market Report-Remarkable Growth, To Grow | BBVA, BanCoppel

ReportsnReports added Mexico Cards and Payments Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Mexico Cards and Payments Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Mexico Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2644327

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

BBVA

BanCoppel

Citibank

Banorte

Banco Azteca

HSBC

Scotiabank

Banco Inbursa

Santander

CF Credit Services

Vexi

Nubank

Visa

Mastercard

and more..

Mexico Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Mexican cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Mexico Cards and Payments Market Report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Mexican cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Mexican cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Mexican cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– In a bid to further push the adoption and use of electronic payments, the central bank developed a new payment system called CoDi, scheduled to launch in full by the end of 2019. The new system will facilitate real-time payments between buyers and sellers, using NFC and QR codes. Both the buyer and seller will need to have a bank account with a SPEI participant, as well as a smartphone with a mobile app that offers CoDi payments. To make a payment, users will scan the QR code at merchant stores or tap the contactless terminal using their mobile app. Transactions will be settled via SPEI. Payments via CoDi will be free of charge and available 24/7, up to a maximum of MXN8,000 ($407.28) per transaction. In addition to in-store payments, CoDi will also support online payments.

– As part of its financial inclusion efforts, in March 2019 the government announced an agreement with banks on a regulatory bill that requires banks to offer no-fee accounts for low-income individuals. The bill also prohibits banks from levying fees on the first three ATM cash withdrawals each month. In addition, the government passed a new bill that allows young people aged 15-17 to open bank accounts on their own, without a parent or guardian. And in March 2019 the Mexican Banking Association (Asociacion de Bancos de Mexico) announced that banks had abolished fees on digital accounts. Digital accounts are also exempt from minimum balance requirements, and account holders can conduct free interbank money transfers.

– To tap into the high-potential credit card market, digital-only card issuers have entered the space. Digital-only credit card issuer Vexi was launched in Mexico in June 2018. To remain competitive, it offers cards to individuals without a credit history and has a low minimum income requirement of MXN2,000 ($101.82) per month. Meanwhile, Brazil-based digital only-bank Nubank entered Mexico in August 2019, launching the Nu Gold Mastercard credit card. The card comes with benefits including no annual fees for the lifetime of the card and a low interest rate.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Mexican cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Mexican cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Mexican cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Mexico.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Mexican cards and payments industry.

Single User License: US $ 2750

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2644327

Table of Contents

Market Overview

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix