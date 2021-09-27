Patient Portals Market Forecast (2021-2026) Hospital Demand, Type, Size, Key Applications, Opportunity Growth, Top Players and New Technology July 19, 20213 Min Read

The Patient Portals Market report offers a thorough analysis on the market status and forecasts the upcoming market size of the Patient Portals industry by analyzing the historical data. The report describes all the market verticals and their worth in contributing to the market size. It includes the market overview, segments, applications, actions and trends for the Patient Portals industry. It also provides a detailed study on market status, trends, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and constraints etc.

The market research includes historical and forecast data from like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Patient Portals by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading company.

– Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

– McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

– Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)

– Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

– eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

– CureMD (U.S.)

– NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.)

– Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.)

– Medfusion (U.S.)

– Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.)

– GE Healthcare (U.K.)

– Intelichart (U.S.)

Market Segment by Product Type

– Standalone Patient Portals

– Integrated Patient Portals

Market Segment by Product Application

– Providers

– Pharmacies

– Other (Employer Groups and Government Bodies)

This report presents the worldwide Patient Portals Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Market Study Overview

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Patient Portals Introduce

1.3 Combined with the Analysis of Macroeconomic Indicators

1.4 Brief Description of Research methods

1.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2 Global Trend Summary

2.1 Patient Portals Segment by Type

2.1.1 Standalone Patient Portals

2.1.2 Integrated Patient Portals

2.2 Market Analysis by Application

2.2.1 Providers

2.2.2 Pharmacies

2.2.3 Other (Employer Groups and Government Bodies)

2.3 Global Patient Portals Market Comparison by Regions (2016-2026)

2.3.1 Global Patient Portals Market Size (2016-2026)

2.3.2 North America Patient Portals Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

2.3.3 Europe Patient Portals Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

2.3.4 Asia-pacific Patient Portals Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

2.3.5 South America Patient Portals Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

2.3.6 Middle East & Africa Patient Portals Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

2.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Patient Portals Industry Impact

2.5.1 Patient Portals Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

2.5.2 Market Trends and Patient Portals Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

2.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

3 Competition by Vendors

3.1 Global Patient Portals Revenue and Market Share by Vendors (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Patient Portals Industry Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Top 5 Patient Portals Vendors Market Share

3.4 Top 10 Patient Portals Vendors Market Share

3.5 Date of Key Vendors Enter into Patient Portals Market

3.6 Key Vendors Patient Portals Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions Planning

And More…

