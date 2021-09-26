Commercial Greenhouse Market Future Outlook (2021-2025) Trends, Scope, Size, Demand, Competitors Study, By Region, Top Players – Richel Greenhouse (Eygalieres, FR), Argus Control Systems(British Colombia, Canada)

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Commercial Greenhouse industry together with projections and forecast to 2025. The economical unrest across the globe due to Covid19 pandemic has affected different industries. Several businesses have gone through revenue hassles. It has impacted many product launches and marketing strategies to an extent that numerous industries and global businesses were compelled to either cease, halt or even shut their operations. Now, when businesses are trying to refurbish their existence across the globe, a ready referral guide in the form of market research report can help in providing a direction with the useful information about the market dynamics.

“The commercial greenhouse market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.”

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global commercial greenhouse market size is estimated to be valued at USD 29.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 50.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for food due to the growing population, and climate change, which affects the yield of crops.

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

Richel Greenhouse (Eygalieres, FR)

Argus Control Systems(British Colombia, Canada)

Heliospectra AB (Gothenburg, SE)

Rough Brothers Inc. (Vine Steet, Cincinnati, US)

Logiqs BV (Maasdijk, NL)

Lumigrow, Inc. (Emeryville, CA)

Certhon (Poeldijk, Zuid Holland, NL)

Hort Americas (Bedford, US)

Agra Tech, Inc. (Pittsburg, US)

Nexus Corporation (Northglenn, Colorado, US)

Top Greenhouses

Poly-Tex, Inc. (US)

Stuppy Greenhouse (US)

The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd (Australia)

Omni Structures International (Canada)

Europrogress (Mirandola, ITA)

DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd. (Canada)

Luiten Greenhouses (De Lier, ZH, NL)

Sotrafa (Spain)

Ammerlaan Construction (Netherlands)

Nobutec B.V. (Netherlands)

Break-up of Primaries

By Value Chain: Manufacturers– 85% and Suppliers– 15%

Manufacturers– 85% and Suppliers– 15% By Designation: CXO’s- 33.7%,Managers– 44.0%, and Executives– 22.3%

CXO’s- 33.7%,Managers– 44.0%, and Executives– 22.3% By Region: Asia Pacific – 10%, North America- 60%, Europe – 18%, South America – 8%, and Middle East & Africa- 4%

