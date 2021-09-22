Animal Wound Care Market 2021 – by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

Animal Wound Care Market analysis report encompasses infinite knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. Gathered market data and information is denoted very neatly with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables in the entire report. Utilization of well established tools and techniques in this Animal Wound Care Market document helps to turn complex market insights into simpler version. Competitive analysis studies of this market report provides with the ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=751167

The global animal wound care market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The rising demand for animal food products, increasing concerns over animal diseases, growing companion animal market, and surging veterinary healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, an increase in pet care costs, low adoption of advanced animal wound care products in emerging markets, and shortage of vet practitioners in developing markets are hindering the market’s growth.

“Growing pet population and rising pet expenditure to drive the demand for surgical wound care products.”

Based on product, the animal wound care market is segmented into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. Surgical wound care products accounted for the largest share in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of animal conditions requiring surgeries, rising adoption of surgical wound care products in veterinary practices and increasing pet adoption and pet care expenditure.

“Increasing adoption of companion animal is expected to drive surgical wound care market growth.”

Based on animal type, animal wound care market is segmented into companion animal and livestock animals. In 2019, companion animals accounted for the largest share of the global animal wound care market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, rising number of sports horses, and surging demand for pet insurance across the world.

“The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

Based on end user, the animal wound care market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & clinics, and home care settings. Veterinary hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the animal wound care market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing awareness about animal health, increasing companion animal population, and rising pet care expenditure in emerging regions.

“North America was the largest regional market for animal wound care market in 2019.”

The animal wound care market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share. North America’s prominence in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing population of companion animals and growing pet care expenditure. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising population of livestock animals, increasing consumption of animal-derived food products, and growing adoption of pets.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 46%, and Tier 3: 42%

– Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 46%, and Tier 3: 42% By Designation – C-level: 25%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 40%

– C-level: 25%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 40% By Region – North America: 40%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Latin America: 3%, and the Middle East & Africa: 2%

This comprehensive Animal Wound Care Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis. This Animal Wound Care Market report carries out an evaluation of the growth rate and the market value of the industry based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.

Animal Wound Care Market by Product (Surgical (Suture, Sealant, Glue) Advanced (Film, Foam, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid dressing) Traditional (Dressing, Bandage, Absorbent, Tape) & NPWT Device) Animal (Companion, Livestock) & End User – Global Forecast to 2025

Research Coverage:

The report analyses the animal wound care market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on products, animal, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights on:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the animal wound care market. The report analyzes this market by product, animal type, end user, and region

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the animal wound care market. The report analyzes this market by product, animal type, end user, and region Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by products, by animal, end user, and region

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by products, by animal, end user, and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the animal wound care market

Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the animal wound care market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the animal wound care market

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=751167

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Animal Wound Care Market

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Animal Wound Care Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Geographic Snapshot: Animal Wound Care Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Animal Wound Care Market Overview

Figure 12 Increasing Pet Care Expenditure To Offer Growth Opportunities For Market Players

4.2 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product And Country (2019)

Figure 13 Surgical Wound Care Products And China Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 Animal Wound Care Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 14 China Is Projected To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

4.4 Animal Wound Care Market, By Region (2020−2025)

Figure 15 Asia Pacific Is Projected To Dominate The Animal Wound Care Market In 2025

4.5 Animal Wound Care Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries

Figure 16 Developing Countries To Present Growth Opportunities To Market Players During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Animal Wound Care Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Population Of Companion Animals

Table 1 Pet Population, By Animal, 2012–2014 (Million)

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand For Pet Insurance And Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Figure 18 Us: Pet Industry Expenditure, 2010–2018

5.2.1.3 Growing Number Of Veterinary Practitioners And Their Rising Income Levels In Developed Economies

Table 2 Number Of Veterinarians And Paraveterinarians In Developed Countries, 2012 To 2018

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand For Animal-Derived Food Products

Table 3 Past And Projected Trends In The Consumption Of Meat And Milk In Developed And Developing Regions

5.2.1.5 Growing Prevalence Of Animal Diseases

Table 4 Market Drivers: Impact Analysis

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Pet Care Costs

Table 5 Market Restraints: Impact Analysis

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

Table 6 Market Opportunity: Impact Analysis

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Animal Healthcare Awareness In Emerging Countries

5.2.4.2 Shortage Of Veterinary Practitioners In Developing Markets

Table 7 Number Of Veterinary Professionals, By Country, 2005 Vs. 2014

Table 8 Market Challenges: Impact Analysis

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Popularity Of Vacuum-Assisted/Negative Pressure Wound Therapy For Companion Animals

6.2.2 Growing Funding For Veterinary Research

7 Animal Wound Care Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

Figure 19 Surgical Wound Care Products Segment To Dominate The Market During Forecast Period

Table 9 Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Surgical Wound Care Products

7.2.1 Surgical Wound Care Products Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Market

Table 10 Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Sutures & Staplers

7.2.2.1 Rising Level Of Awareness About Animal Health Issues And The Increasing Prevalence Of Veterinary Conditions That Require Surgeries Drive Growth Of The Market

Table 12 Players Offering Sutures And Staplers

Table 13 Sutures & Staplers Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.3 Tissues Adhesives, Sealants, And Glues

7.2.3.1 Tissue Adhesives Are Used To Close Minor Wounds, Such As Simple Traumatic Lacerations And Abrasions, In Animals

Table 14 Players Offering Tissue Adhesives

Table 15 Tissue Adhesives Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Advanced Wound Care Products

7.3.1 Technological Developments In Advanced Wound Care Products Have Facilitated Early Detection Of Pathological Bacterial Infections And Better And Faster Healing

Table 16 Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Foam Dressings

7.3.2.1 Foam Dressings Are Easy To Apply And Provide Adequate Insulation For Wounds

Table 18 Players Offering Foam Dressings

Table 19 Foam Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 Hydrocolloid Dressings

7.3.3.1 Hydrocolloid Dressings Are Made Of Gel-Forming Agents, Such As Gelatin, Pectin, And Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Table 20 Players Offering Hydrocolloidal Dressing

Table 21 Hydrocolloid Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.4 Film Dressings

7.3.4.1 A Film Dressing Is A Flexible Polymer Sheet With An Acrylic Adhesive Coating

Table 22 Players Offering Film Dressings

Table 23 Film Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.5 Hydrogel Dressings

7.3.5.1 Hydroge Dressings Promotes Fast Absorption Of Exudates Across The Whole Area Of Applied Dressings

Table 24 Hydrogel Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.6 Other Advanced Dressings

Table 25 Other Advanced Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Traditional Wound Care Products

7.4.1 Traditional Wound Care Includes First-Aid Treatment Provided To Any Wound For Infection Control

Table 26 Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.2 Tapes

7.4.2.1 Tapes Accounted For Major Share Of The Traditional Wound Care Products Market

Table 28 Players Offering Tapes

Table 29 Tapes Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.3 Dressings

7.4.3.1 Wound Dressings Are The Most Commonly Used Traditional Wound Care Products

Table 30 Players Offering Dressings

Table 31 Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.4 Bandages

7.4.4.1 A Bandage Is A Strip Of Fabric Used To Protect A Dressing And Bind Up The Wound

Table 32 Players Offering Bandages

Table 33 Bandages Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.5 Absorbents

7.4.5.1 Animal Wound Care Absorbents Include Cotton Rolls, Non-Woven Rolls, Swabs, And Gauze

Table 34 Players Offering Absorbents

Table 35 Absorbents Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.6 Other Traditional Wound Care Products

Table 36 Players Offering Other Traditional Wound Care Products

Table 37 Other Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Therapy Devices

7.5.1 Npwt Is A Non-Invasive Therapy That Promotes Wound Healing In Animals.

Table 38 Players Offering Therapy Devices

Table 39 Therapy Devices Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

Table 40 Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Companion Animals

8.2.1 Rising Population Of Small Companion Animals, Along With Increasing Pet Care Expenditure And Adoption Of Pet Insurance, Drives Market Growth

Table 41 Population Of Small Companion Animals, By Geography, 2012–2018 (Million)

Table 42 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.2 Dogs

8.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of Dogs And Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Are Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Table 44 Dog Population, By Country (Million)

Table 45 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Dogs, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.3 Cats

8.2.3.1 Cats Are Common Pets In A Majority Of Households Across The World

Table 46 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Cats, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.4 Horses

8.2.4.1 Horses Are At A High Risk Of Traumatic Injuries

Table 47 Horse Population, By Country (Million)

Table 48 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Horses, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.5 Other Companion Animals

Table 49 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Other Companion Animals, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Livestock Animals

8.3.1 Growing Demand For Accurate Imaging And Diagnosis Of Diseases In Livestock Animals Aids Market Growth

Table 50 Us: Population Of Livestock Animals, 2010–2018 (Million)

Table 51 Global Livestock Animal Wound Care Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Global Animal Wound Care Market Size For Livestock Animals, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3.2 Cattle

8.3.2.1 Ocular Diseases And Injuries Among Cattle Boost Demand For Wound Care Products

Table 53 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Cattle, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3.3 Pigs

8.3.3.1 Surgeries In Pigs Needed For Treatment Of Various Medical Conditions Fuel Adoption Of Wound Care Products Used In Pre- And Post-Surgical Procedures

Table 54 Pig Population, By Country (Million)

Table 55 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Pigs, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3.4 Other Livestock Animals

Table 56 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Other Livestock Animals, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Animal Wound Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Figure 20 Ospitals & Clinics To Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period

Table 57 Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.2.1 Hospitals And Clinics Are Largest End Users Of Animal Wound Care Products

Table 58 Animal Wound Care Market For Hospital & Clinics, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Home Care Settings

9.3.1 Rising Pet Expenditure Will Promote Growth Of Home Care Settings

Table 59 Animal Wound Care Market For Home Care Settings, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Animal Wound Care Market, By Region