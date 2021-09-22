Medical Aesthetics Market – by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

Medical Aesthetics Market analysis report encompasses infinite knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. Gathered market data and information is denoted very neatly with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables in the entire report. The utilization of well-established tools and techniques in this Medical Aesthetics Market document helps to turn complex market insights into simpler version. Competitive analysis studies of this market report provides with ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the medical aesthetics market are

Allergan-AbbVie (US),

Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel),

Anika Therapeutics (US),

Cutera, Inc. (US),

Cynosure (US),

El.En. S.p.A. (Italy),

Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia),

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland),

Johnson & Johnson (US),

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany),

Medytox, Inc. (South Korea),

Sientra, Inc. (US),

Sinclair Pharma plc (UK),

Syneron Medical, Ltd. (US),

and Baush Health (US).

The Medical Aesthetics Market report provides the list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis, and insights of key factors influencing the industry. The market analysis and insights included in this Medical Aesthetics Market research report offer key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance that provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This Medical Aesthetics Market report is also all-embracing of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis.

Market drivers and market restraints explained in this Medical Aesthetics Market business research report provide ideas about the rise or fall in the consumer demand for the particular product depending on several factors. Thoroughly described market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end-user to geographical region. This Medical Aesthetics Market report also presents an analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies, market effect factors, and consumer needs by major regions, types, and applications globally while considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

Medical Aesthetics Market Product (Botox, Dermal Filler, Liposuction, Cellulite Reduction, Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Breast Implant, Tattoo Removal, Thread Lift), End User (Clinic, Medical Spa, Hospital, Beauty Center) – Global Forecast to 2025 The global medical aesthetics market is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2025 from USD 9.4 billion, at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Factors such as the growing adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures, rising adoption among geriatric individuals, increasing public awareness about cosmetic procedures, the availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products, and the increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among men are driving the growth of this market. However, factors such as the clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures and the increasing availability and adoption of alternative beauty and cosmetic products are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

“The thread lift products segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

By product, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into facial aesthetic products (dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels); body contouring devices (nonsurgical fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices, and liposuction devices); cosmetic implants [breast implants (silicone implants and saline implants), facial implants, and other cosmetic implants]; hair removal devices (laser hair removal devices and IPL hair removal devices); skin aesthetic devices (laser resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products, and light therapy devices); tattoo removal devices; thread lift products; physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners; physician-dispensed eyelash products; and nail treatment laser devices. The facial aesthetics products segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019, while the thread lift products segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing focus on aesthetics and increasing consumer willingness to pay for aesthetic treatments.

“Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020–2025).”

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global medical aesthetics market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The medical aesthetics market in the Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as rising consumer knowledge and interest in procedures, strong local economies, aggressive marketing by leading US and European companies in Asia, rising medical tourism, and an increase in awareness about aesthetics are supporting the growth of the medical aesthetics market in the Asia Pacific.

Break-up of primary participants is mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 45%

Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 45% By Designation: C-level – 26%, Director-level – 20%, and Others – 54%

C-level – 26%, Director-level – 20%, and Others – 54% By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 22%, LATAM – 6%, and the Middle East and Africa- 2%.

Research Coverage:

This report studies the medical aesthetics market based on product, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) which affect market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for key players. The medical aesthetics market report profiles key players who are involved in the manufacturing and commercialization of medical aesthetic products/devices and analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments in the market such as product launches, enhancements, and approvals; acquisitions; partnerships and collaborations; and expansions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help players capture larger market shares. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the top 20 players in the medical aesthetics market. The report analyzes the medical aesthetics market, by product, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the top 20 players in the medical aesthetics market. The report analyzes the medical aesthetics market, by product, end user, and region. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research and development activities and new product launches in the medical aesthetics market.

Detailed insights on research and development activities and new product launches in the medical aesthetics market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various medical aesthetic products and devices across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various medical aesthetic products and devices across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Competitive Assessment: Assessment of market shares, strategies, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the medical aesthetics market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations Of The Current Edition

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

Figure 1 Medical Aesthetics Market: Research Design

2.2 Secondary And Primary Research Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.3 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 3 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.3.1 Revenue-Based Market Estimation

2.3.2 Procedure-Based Market Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Medical Aesthetics Market

2.3.3 Primary Research Validation

2.4 Market Data Validation And Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Geographical Snapshot: Medical Aesthetics Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Aesthetics Market Overview

Figure 9 Growing Adoption Of Minimally Invasive And Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures-The Key Factor Driving Market Growth

4.2 Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Facial Aesthetic Products To Account For The Largest Share In 2020

4.3 Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User

Figure 11 Clinics, Hospitals, And Medical Spas To Account For The Largest Share In 2020

4.4 Geographic Snapshot Of The Medical Aesthetics Market

Figure 12 Asia Pacific To Witness The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

4.5 Worldwide Medical Aesthetics Procedures Data (2018)

Figure 13 Botulinum Toxin Is The Leading Medical Aesthetic Procedure Globally

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 14 Medical Aesthetics Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption Of Minimally Invasive And Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption Of Aesthetic Procedures Among Geriatric Individuals

Figure 15 Increase In Geriatric Population, By Country(2011 Vs. 2015 Vs. 2030)

Figure 16 Increase In The Proportion Of Geriatric Individuals In The Overall Population, By Country (2011 Vs. 2015 Vs. 2030)

5.2.1.3 Availability Of Technologically Advanced And User-Friendly Products

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand For Aesthetic Treatments Among Men

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Clinical Risks And Complications Associated With Medical Aesthetic Procedures

5.2.2.2 Increasing Availability And Adoption Of Alternative Beauty And Cosmetic Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption Of Home-Use Aesthetic Devices

5.2.3.3 Increasing Disposable Incomes And The Expanding Middle-Class Population

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Social And Ethical Issues Associated With Cosmetic Treatments

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Medical Aesthetics Market

5.4 Ecosystem Coverage For Medical Aesthetics

6 Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 1 Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Facial Aesthetic Products

Table 2 Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Botulinum Toxin

6.2.1.1 Rising Number Of Procedures To Drive Market Growth

Table 4 Botulinum Toxin Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Dermal Fillers

Table 5 Dermal Fillers Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Dermal Fillers Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.1 Natural Dermal Fillers

6.2.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of Dermal Fillers For Facial Contouring Procedures To Support Market Growth

Table 7 Natural Dermal Fillers Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.2 Synthetic Dermal Fillers

6.2.2.2.1 Long-Lasting And Faster Results To Drive Their Adoption

Table 8 Synthetic Dermal Fillers Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Chemical Peels

6.2.3.1 Availability Of A Wide Range Of Chemical Peels To Support Their Use

Table 9 Chemical Peels Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4 Microdermabrasion Products

6.2.4.1 Affordability Of These Procedures To Drive Their Adoption

Table 10 Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Body Contouring Devices

Table 11 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Body Contouring Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices

6.3.1.1 Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices Market To Witness High Growth

Table 13 Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Cellulite Reduction Devices

6.3.2.1 High Cost Of Treatments To Limit Market Growth

Table 14 Cellulite Reduction Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Liposuction Devices

6.3.3.1 Number Of Liposuction Procedures Is Increasing Across The Globe

Table 15 Liposuction Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Cosmetic Implants

Table 16 Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Cosmetic Implants Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1 Breast Implants

Table 18 Breast Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Breast Implants Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1.1 Silicone Breast Implants

6.4.1.1.1 Launch Of New Products To Support Market Growth

Table 20 Silicone Breast Implants Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1.2 Saline Breast Implants

6.4.1.2.1 The Cost Of Saline Breast Implants Is Nearly Half That Of Silicone Implants

Table 21 Saline Breast Implants Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.2 Facial Implants

6.4.2.1 Surgical Scarring To Restrain The Adoption Of Facial Implants

Table 22 Facial Implants Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.3 Gluteal Implants

6.4.3.1 Rising Demand For Buttock Augmentation Procedures Among Women And Men To Drive Market Growth

Table 23 Gluteal Implants Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.5 Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals And Skin Lighteners

6.5.1 These Products Are Attractive Options For End Users At Affordable Prices

Table 24 Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals And Skin Lighteners Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.6 Skin Aesthetic Devices

Table 25 Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.6.1 Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

6.6.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population To Support The Adoption Of These Devices

Table 27 Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.6.2 Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices

6.6.2.1 Advantages Over Other Methods Will Drive Their Demand

Table 28 Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.6.3 Micro-Needling Products

6.6.3.1 Risks Associated With Micro-Needling Products To Limit Their Adoption

Table 29 Micro-Needling Products Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.6.4 Light Therapy Devices

6.6.4.1 Light Therapy Is An Affordable Procedure With Minimal Side-Effects

Table 30 Light Therapy Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.7 Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

6.7.1 Availability Of Eyelash Products To Drive Market Growth

Table 31 Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.8 Hair Removal Devices

Table 32 Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Hair Removal Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.1 Laser Hair Removal Devices

6.8.1.1 Laser Hair Removal Devices To Dominate The Hair Removal Devices Market

Table 34 Laser Hair Removal Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.2 Ipl Hair Removal Devices

6.8.2.1 Ipl Hair Removal Procedures Cover Larger Patches Of Hair And Are Cheaper

Table 35 Ipl Hair Removal Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.9 Tattoo Removal Devices

6.9.1 Emergence Of Picosecond Laser Technology For Tattoo Removal To Drive Market Growth

Table 36 Tattoo Removal Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.1 Thread Lift Products

6.10.1 Adoption Of Thread Lifting Over Surgical Procedures For Facial Rejuvenation Driving The Market Growth

Table 37 Thread Lift Products Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.11 Nail Treatment Laser Devices

6.11.1 Development Of Efficient And Safe Laser Products To Drive Market Growth

Table 38 Nail Treatment Laser Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7 Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

Table 39 Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Clinics, Hospitals, And Medical Spas

7.2.1 Availability Of Better Infrastructure And Resources In These Settings To Support Market Growth

Table 40 Medical Aesthetics Market For Clinics, Hospitals, And Medical Spas, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Beauty Centers

7.3.1 Substantial Cost-Benefits Associated With Visiting Beauty Centers To Support Market Growth

Table 41 Medical Aesthetics Market For Beauty Centers, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Home Care Settings

7.4.1 Market For Home-Use Aesthetic Products Is Evolving At A Rapid Pace

Table 42 Medical Aesthetics Market For Home Care Settings, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8 Medical Aesthetics Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

Table 43 Medical Aesthetics Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 North America

Figure 17 North America: Medical Aesthetics Market Snapshot

Table 44 North America: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 45 North America: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 North America: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 47 North America: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 North America: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 49 North America: Breast Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 North America: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 51 North America: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 North America: Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.1 Us

8.2.1.1 Us Is The Largest Country-Level Market For Medical Aesthetic Products

Table 53 Us: Medical Aesthetics Procedures Data, 2018

Table 54 Us: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Us: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Us: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Us: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Us: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Us: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Rapidly Growing Aging Population To Support Market Growth

Table 60 Canada: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Canada: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Canada: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Canada: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Canada: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Canada: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Medical Aesthetics Market In North America

8.4 Europe

Table 66 Europe: Medical Aesthetics Procedures Data, By Country, 2018

Table 67 Europe: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Europe: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Europe: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Europe: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Europe: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 72 Europe: Breast Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Europe: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 74 Europe: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Europe: Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 Rising Disposable Income In The Country Will Support The Adoption Of Aesthetics Devices

Table 76 Germany: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Germany: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Germany: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Germany: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 80 Germany: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Germany: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.4.2 France

8.4.2.1 Laws In The Country Regarding Cosmetic Surgery Are Restrictive As Compared To Those In Other Countries

Table 82 France: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million) 115

Table 83 France: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 84 France: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 France: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 France: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 87 France: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.4.3 Uk

8.4.3.1 Increasing Focus On Facial Aesthetics To Aid Market Growth

Table 88 Uk: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product,2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Uk: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Uk: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Uk: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Uk: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Uk: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.4.1 Rise In The Number Of Plastic Surgeons To Drive Market Growth

Table 94 Italy: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Italy: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 96 Italy: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Italy: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Italy: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 99 Italy: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.5.1 Growing Demand For Cosmetic Procedures To Drive Market Growth

Table 100 Spain: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Spain: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Spain: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Spain: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Spain: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Spain: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.4.6 Rest Of Europe

Table 106 Roe: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Roe: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 108 Roe: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 109 Roe: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 110 Roe: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Roe: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.4.7 Covid-19 Impact On The European Medical Aesthetics Market

8.5 Asia Pacific

Table 112 Apac: Medical Aesthetics Procedures Data, By Country, 2018

Figure 18 Asia Pacific: Medical Aesthetics Market Snapshot

Table 113 Apac: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 114 Apac: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 115 Apac: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 116 Apac: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 117 Apac: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 118 Apac: Breast Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Apac: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 120 Apac: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 121 Apac: Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.5.1 Japan

8.5.1.1 Presence Of Many Medical Aesthetics Associations In The Nation Aiding Market Growth

Table 122 Japan: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 123 Japan: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 124 Japan: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 125 Japan: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 126 Japan: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 127 Japan: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.5.2 China

8.5.2.1 Growing Availability Of Cosmetic Surgery Apps And Online Services To Support Market Growth

Table 128 China: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 129 China: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 130 China: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 131 China: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 132 China: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 133 China: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.5.3 India

8.5.3.1 Increasing Disposable Income To Support Market Growth

Table 134 India: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 135 India: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 136 India: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 137 India: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 138 India: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 139 India: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.4.1 Increasing Demand For Aesthetic Procedures To Drive Market Growth

Table 140 Australia: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 141 Australia: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 142 Australia: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 143 Australia: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 144 Australia: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 145 Australia: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.5.5 South Korea

8.5.5.1 Growing Medical Tourism To Propel Market Growth

Table 146 South Korea: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 147 South Korea: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 148 South Korea: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 149 South Korea: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 150 South Korea: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 151 South Korea: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.5.6 Thailand

8.5.6.1 Thailand Is Among The Most Affordable Destinations For Plastic Surgery

Table 152 Thailand: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 153 Thailand: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 154 Thailand: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 155 Thailand: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 156 Thailand: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 157 Thailand: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.5.7 Indonesia

8.5.7.1 Low Cost Of Procedures To Drive Market Growth

Table 158 Indonesia: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 159 Indonesia: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 160 Indonesia: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 161 Indonesia: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 162 Indonesia: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 163 Indonesia: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.5.8 Rest Of Apac

Table 164 Roapac: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 165 Roapac: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 166 Roapac: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 167 Roapac: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 168 Roapac: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 169 Roapac: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.5.9 Covid-19 Impact On The Asia Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market

8.6 Latin America

Table 170 Cost Of Aesthetic Procedures In The Us Vs. Latam Countries, As Of 2018 (Usd)

Table 171 Latam: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 172 Latam: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 173 Latam: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 174 Latam: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 175 Latam: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 176 Latam: Breast Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 177 Latam: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 178 Latam: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 179 Latam: Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Rising Medical Tourism To Drive Market Growth

Table 180 Brazil: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 181 Brazil: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 182 Brazil: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 183 Brazil: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 184 Brazil: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 185 Brazil: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.6.2 Mexico

8.6.2.1 Growing Medical Tourism From The Us To Mexico To Drive Market Growth

Table 186 Mexico: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 187 Mexico: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 188 Mexico: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 189 Mexico: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 190 Mexico: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 191 Mexico: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.6.3 Rolatam

Table 192 Number And Ranking Of Aesthetic Procedures: Rolatam

Table 193 Rolatam: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 194 Rolatam: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 195 Rolatam: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 196 Rolatam: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 197 Rolatam: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 198 Rolatam: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Medical Aesthetics Market In Latam

8.8 Middle East & Africa

8.8.1 Declining Number Of Plastic Surgeons In The Region To Limit Market Growth

Table 199 Mea: Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 200 Mea: Facial Aesthetic Products Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 201 Mea: Body Contouring Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 202 Mea: Cosmetic Implants Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 203 Mea: Hair Removal Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 204 Mea: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 205 Mea: Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.9 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Medical Aesthetics Market In Mea

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

Figure 19 Key Developments By Leading Players In The Medical Aesthetics Market, 2017-2020

9.2 Global Medical Aesthetics Market Share Analysis (2019)

9.2.1 Facial Aesthetic Products Market Share Analysis (2019)

Figure 20 Facial Aesthetic Products Market Share (2019)

9.2.2 Energy & Light-Based Devices Market Share Analysis (2019)

Figure 21 Energy & Light-Based Devices Market Share (2019)

9.2.3 Breast Implants Market Share Analysis (2019)

Figure 22 Breast Implants Market Share (2019)

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Key Product Launches And Approvals

9.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

9.3.3 Acquisitions

9.3.4 Expansions

9.3.5 Investments And Divestments

10 Company Evaluation Matrix And Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2019)

10.1.2 Stars

10.1.3 Emerging Leaders

10.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.1.5 Pervasive

10.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

Figure 23 Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

10.3.1 Progressive Companies

10.3.2 Starting/Emerging Blocks

10.3.3 Responsive Companies

10.3.4 Dynamic Companies

Figure 24 Medical Aesthetics Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping For Sme/Start-Ups, 2019

11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products, Key Insights, Recent Developments, Swot Analysis, Mnm View)*

11.1 Allergan

Figure 25 Company Snapshot: Allergan (2019)

11.2 Alma Lasers, Ltd. (A Division Of Sisram Medical Ltd.)

Figure 26 Company Snapshot: Sisram Medical Ltd. (2019)

11.3 Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Figure 27 Company Snapshot: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (2019)

11.4 Cutera, Inc.

Figure 28 Company Snapshot: Cutera, Inc. (2019)

11.5 Cynosure (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Hologic, Inc.)

Figure 29 Company Snapshot: Hologic (2019)

11.6 El.En. S.P.A.

Figure 30 Company Snapshot: El.En. S.P.A. (2019)

11.7 Fotona D.O.O.

11.8 Galderma

11.9 Johnson & Johnson

Figure 31 Company Snapshot: Johnson & Johnson (2019)

11.1 Merz Aesthetics, Inc. (A Division Of Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kgaa)

11.11 Medytox, Inc.

11.12 Sientra, Inc.

Figure 32 Company Snapshot: Sientra, Inc. (2019)

11.13 Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.

11.14 Bausch Health Company, Inc.

Figure 33 Company Snapshot: Bausch Health Company, Inc. (2019)

11.15 Syneron Medical, Ltd. (A Part Of Apax Partners)

*Details On Business Overview, Products, Key Insights, Recent Developments, Swot Analysis, Mnm View Might Not Be Captured In Case Of Unlisted Companies.

11.16 Other Companies

11.16.1 Venus Concept

11.16.2 Aerolase

11.16.3 Sciton

11.16.4 Bohus Biotech

11.16.5 Recosmo

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

