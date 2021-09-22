Categories
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market analysis report encompasses infinite knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. Gathered market data and information is denoted very neatly with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables in the entire report. Utilization of well established tools and techniques in this Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market document helps to turn complex market insights into simpler version. Competitive analysis studies of this market report provides with the ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.).

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

  • Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)
  • Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)
  • Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)
  • bioMérieux (France)
  • BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland)
  • SEKISUI MEDICAL (Japan)
  • Randox Laboratories (Ireland)
  • DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden)
  • Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (United Kingdom)
  • ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany)
  • Grifols (Spain)
  • Exagen Inc. (U.S.)
  • Theradiag (France)
  • R-Biopharm AG (Germany)
  • apDia Group (Belgium)
  • BioTeZ Berlin-Buch GmbH (Belgium)
  • Eagle Biosciences Inc. (U.S.)
  • JASEM Laboratory Systems and Solutions A.S (Turkey)
  • Aalto Scientific (U.S.)
  • Immundiagnostik AG (Germany)
  • UTAK (U.S.)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers), Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS), Class of Drugs (Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs), End User – Global Forecast to 2025 The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. Increased adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases is expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

