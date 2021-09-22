Sports Medicine Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

Sports Medicine Market analysis report encompasses infinite knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. Gathered market data and information is denoted very neatly with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables in the entire report. Utilization of well established tools and techniques in this Sports Medicine Market report helps to turn complex market insights into simpler version. Competitive analysis studies of this market report provides with the ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=187722

Sports Medicine Market by Product (Body Reconstruction, Body Support & Recovery), Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot & Ankle Injuries), End-User (Hospitals, Physiotherapy Centers & Clinics) – Analysis & Global Forecast to 2025 The global sports medicine market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The major players in the market include

Arthrex, Inc (US),

Smith & Nephew plc (UK),

Stryker Corporation (US),

Breg Inc. (US),

DJO Global, Inc. (US),

Mueller Sports, Inc. (US),

Wright Medical Group N.V. (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

RTI Surgical (US),

Performance Health International Limited (US),

KARL STORZ (Germany),

and Bauerfeind AG (US).

“The Body Support & Recovery Products segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the global sports medicine market has been segmented into body reconstruction products, body support & recovery products, and accessories. The body reconstruction products segment is further divided into fracture and ligament repair products, arthroscopy devices, implants, prosthetics, and orthobiologics. Similarly, body support & recovery products include braces & support, physiotherapy equipment, and compression clothing. The body reconstruction products segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Braces & supports are required before and after procedures involving reconstruction. The demand for these devices is growing due to their requirement in the treatment of the majority of the sports injuries.

“The knee injuries segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, back & spine injuries, hip & groin injuries, and other injuries. The knee injuries segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to knee injuries being the most common sports injury accounting for approximately 40% of all injuries.

‘’The Hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. ‘’

Based on end user segment, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery centers and Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the sports medicine market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like Complex diagnostic and therapeutic procedures being carried out in hospitals.

“The North American sports medicine market is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the sports medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The North American market is expected to hold the largest share while Asia Pacific is to account for the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of sports and physical activity, growing awareness regarding the prevention & treatment of sports injuries, and increasing investments in sports medicine are the key factors driving the North American sports medicine market.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Sports Medicine Market:

The sports medicine market is a growing healthcare field owing to the rise in popularity of several sports activities and relevant opportunities. However, the erstwhile growing market has come to a standstill as most of the sporting events and activities have been put on hold because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Hospitals which are the largest growing end user segment have seen an incline in the treatment of Covid-19 cases which in turn has led to cancellation or rescheduling of sports related orthopedic injuries. The growth of the sports medicine market is hampered because of the novel coronavirus but is expected to be restored once the situation stabilizes.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25% By Designation: C-level – 43%, Director-level – 32%, and Others – 25%

C-level – 43%, Director-level – 32%, and Others – 25% By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 23%, APAC – 29%, and RoW – 10%

Research Coverage

This report studies the sports medicine market based on product, application, region and end user. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the sports medicine market, and high-growth regions with their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report also covers the impact of Covid-19 on the sports medicine market. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=187722

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope (Inclusions & Exclusions)

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

Figure 1 Research Methodology: Sports Medicine Market

Figure 2 Research Design

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

Figure 4 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.2.4 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2.5 Assumptions Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Sports Medicine Market Share, By Product, 2020

Figure 9 Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Geographical Snapshot Of The Sports Medicine Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sports Medicine Market Overview

Figure 12 Increasing Incidence Of Sports Injuries To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Geographic Analysis: European Sports Medicine Market Share, By Product (2020)

Figure 13 Body Reconstruction Products To Account For The Largest Market Share In The European Sports Medicine Market In 2020

4.3 Sports Medicine Market Share, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 14 Knee Injuries Segment To Dominate The Sports Medicine Market In 2025

4.4 Sports Medicine Market Share, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 15 Body Reconstruction Products Segment To Account For The Largest Market Share In 2020

4.5 Geographic Snapshot Of The Sports Medicine Market

Figure 16 Apac To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Sports Medicine Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Sports Injuries

5.2.1.2 The Continuous Influx Of New Products And Treatment Modalities

5.2.1.3 Developments In The Field Of Regenerative Medicine

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Orthopedic Implants And Other Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 3d-Printed Implants

5.2.3.2 Expansion And Market Penetration Opportunities In Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Sports Medicine Market

Table 1 First-Quarter Revenues Of Key Players

Table 2 Second-Quarter Revenues Of Key Players

Figure 18 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Sports Medicine Market

6 Sports Medicine Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Figure 19 Body Reconstruction Products Segment To Dominate The Sports Medicine Market During The Forecast Period

Table 3 Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025(Usd Million)

6.2 Body Reconstruction Products

Figure 20 Orthobiologics Segment To Witness The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 5 Sports Medicine Market For Body Reconstruction Products, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Sports Medicine Market For Body Reconstruction Products, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Sports Medicine Market For Body Reconstruction Products, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Sports Medicine Market For Body Reconstruction Products, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Fracture & Ligament Repair Products

6.2.1.1 Fracture & Ligament Injuries Are The Most Common Sports Injuries

Table 9 Sports Medicine Market For Fracture & Ligament Repair Products, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Sports Medicine Market For Fracture & Ligament Repair Products, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Arthroscopy Devices

6.2.2.1 Technological Advancements And The Development Of New Products To Support Market Growth For This Segment

Table 11 Sports Medicine Market For Arthroscopic Devices, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Sports Medicine Market For Arthroscopic Devices, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Implants

6.2.3.1 High Cost Of Implants Is A Major Concern Expected To Restrain The Market Growth

Table 13 Research Studies In The Field Of Biodegradable Implants

Table 14 Sports Medicine Market For Implants, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Sports Medicine Market For Implants, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4 Orthobiologics

6.2.4.1 The Interest Of Prominent Companies In The Field Of Orthobiologics Is Driving Innovation In This Segment

Table 16 Sports Medicine Market For Orthobiologics, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Sports Medicine Market For Orthobiologics, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.5 Prosthetics

6.2.5.1 High Price Of Prosthetics And An Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario In Developing Nations May Restrain The Market Growth

Table 18 Sports Medicine Market For Prosthetics, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Sports Medicine Market For Prosthetics, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Body Support & Recovery Products

Figure 21 Physiotherapy Equipment Segment To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

Table 20 Sports Medicine Market For Body Support & Recovery Products, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Sports Medicine Market For Body Support & Recovery Products, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Sports Medicine Market For Body Support & Recovery Products, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Sports Medicine Market For Body Support & Recovery Products, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Braces & Supports

6.3.1.1 The Wide Adoption Of Braces And Supports To Treat Sports Injuries In Pre- And Post-Operative Cases Drive Market Growth

Table 24 Sports Medicine Market For Braces & Supports, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Sports Medicine Market For Braces & Supports, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Physiotherapy Equipment

Table 26 Sports Medicine Market For Physiotherapy Equipment, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Sports Medicine Market For Physiotherapy Equipment, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Sports Medicine Market For Physiotherapy Equipment, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Sports Medicine Market For Physiotherapy Equipment, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.1 Thermal Therapy

6.3.2.1.1 Thermal Therapy Is Widely Adopted As It Is Inexpensive And Easily Accessible

Table 30 Sports Medicine Market For Thermal Therapy, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Sports Medicine Market For Thermal Therapy, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.2 Electrostimulation

6.3.2.2.1 Technological Advancements In The Field Of Electronics Have Made Electrostimulation An Essential Technique In Sports Medicine

Table 32 Sports Medicine Market For Electrostimulation, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Sports Medicine Market For Electrostimulation, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.3 Other Therapies

6.3.2.3.1 Other Therapies Include Ultrasound Therapy, Laser Therapy, Combination Therapies, Acupuncture, And Massages.

Table 34 Sports Medicine Market For Other Therapies, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Sports Medicine Market For Other Therapies, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Compression Clothing

Table 36 Sports Medicine Market For Compression Clothing, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Sports Medicine Market For Compression Clothing, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Accessories

Table 38 Sports Medicine Market For Accessories, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Sports Medicine Market For Accessories, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7 Sports Medicine Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

Figure 22 Knee Injuries Segment Will Continue To Dominate The Sports Medicine Applications Market During The Forecast Period

Table 40 Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Knee Injuries

7.2.1 Knee Injuries Are The Most Frequently Occurring Injuries In Sports

Table 42 Sports Medicine Market For Knee Injuries, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Sports Medicine Market For Knee Injuries, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Shoulder Injuries

7.3.1 Increased Incidence Of Shoulder Injuries In Contact Sports To Drive Market Growth

Table 44 Sports Medicine Market For Shoulder Injuries, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Sports Medicine Market For Shoulder Injuries, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Foot & Ankle Injuries

7.4.1 Growing Participation In Sports Has Resulted In The Increasing Number Of Sports-Related Foot & Ankle Injuries

Table 46 Sports Medicine Market For Foot & Ankle Injuries, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Sports Medicine Market For Foot & Ankle Injuries, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Hip & Groin Injuries

7.5.1 Hip & Groin Pain Is A Common Complaint Among Athletes Of All Ages And Is Estimated To Account For 5-6% Of All Sports Injuries

Table 48 Sports Medicine Market For Hip & Groin Injuries, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Sports Medicine Market For Hip & Groin Injuries, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Elbow & Wrist Injuries

7.6.1 Elbow & Wrist Injuries Are Common Among Athletes And Account For 3-9% Of All Sports Injuries

Table 50 Sports Medicine Market For Elbow & Wrist Injuries, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Sports Medicine Market For Elbow & Wrist Injuries, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.7 Back & Spine Injuries

7.7.1 Increasing Incidence Of Spinal Cord Injuries To Support Market Growth

Table 52 Sports Medicine Market For Back & Spine Injuries, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Sports Medicine Market For Back & Spine Injuries, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.8 Other Injuries

Table 54 Sports Medicine Market For Other Injuries, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Sports Medicine Market For Other Injuries, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

8 Sports Medicine Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Figure 23 The Hospital Segment Will Continue To Dominate The Sports Medicine Market During The Forecast Period

Table 56 Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Large Patient Pool Is Driving The Adoption Of Sports Medicine In Hospitals

Table 58 Sports Medicine Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Sports Medicine Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3.1 The Growing Preference For Ambulatory Surgery Centers Owing To Its Greater Versatility Supports Market Growth

Table 60 Sports Medicine Market For Ambulatory Surgery Centers, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Sports Medicine Market For Ambulatory Surgery Centers, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Physiotherapy Centers And Clinics

8.4.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Has Enhanced Patient Access To Physiotherapy

Table 62 Sports Medicine Market For Physiotherapy Centers And Clinics, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Sports Medicine Market For Physiotherapy Centers And Clinics, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9 Sports Medicine Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

Figure 24 North America To Command The Largest Share Of The Global Sports Medicine Market In 2020

Table 64 Sports Medicine Market, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Sports Medicine Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 North America

Figure 25 North America: Sports Medicine Market Snapshot

Table 66 North America: Sports Medicine Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 67 North America: Sports Medicine Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 North America: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 69 North America: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 North America: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 71 North America: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 72 North America: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 73 North America: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 74 North America: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 75 North America: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 76 North America: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 77 North America: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 North America: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 79 North America: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 The Us Held The Largest Share Of The North American Market In 2019

Table 80 Us: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Us: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 82 Us: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Us: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 84 Us: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 85 Us: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 Us: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 87 Us: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Us: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Us: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Us: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Us: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 The Growing Prominence Of Regenerative Medicine And Stem Cell Therapy Is Driving Market Growth In Canada

Table 92 Canada: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Canada: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Canada: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Canada: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 96 Canada: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Canada: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Canada: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 99 Canada: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025(Usd Million)

Table 100 Canada: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Canada: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Canada: Sports Medicine Market , By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Canada: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Europe

Figure 26 Europe: Sports Medicine Market Snapshot

Table 104 Europe: Sports Medicine Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Europe: Sports Medicine Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 106 Europe: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Europe: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 108 Europe : Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 109 Europe: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 110 Europe: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type,2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Europe: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type,2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 112 Europe: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 113 Europe: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 114 Europe: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 115 Europe: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 116 Europe: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 117 Europe: Sports Medicine Market Equipment Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 High Participation In Sports Activities Has Contributed To Market Growth In Germany

Table 118 Germany: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Germany: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 120 Germany: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 121 Germany: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 122 Germany: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 123 Germany: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 124 Germany: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 125 Germany: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 126 Germany: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 127 Germany: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 128 Germany: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 129 Germany: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.2 Uk

9.3.2.1 Development Of The Sports Medicine Sector Has Become A Key Area Of Funding For Government Organizations In The Uk

Table 130 Uk : Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 131 Uk: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 132 Uk : Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 133 Uk: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 134 Uk: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type,2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 135 Uk: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 136 Uk: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 137 Uk: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 138 Uk: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 139 Uk: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 140 Uk: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 141 Uk: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.3 Rest Of Europe

Table 142 Indicative List Of Recent And Upcoming Events

Table 143 Roe : Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 144 Roe: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 145 Roe : Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 146 Roe: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 147 Roe: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 148 Roe: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 149 Roe: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 150 Roe: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 151 Roe: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 152 Roe: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 153 Roe: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 154 Roe: Sports Medicine Market , By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Asia Pacific

Figure 27 Asia Pacific: Sports Medicine Market Snapshot

Table 155 Asia Pacific: Sports Medicine Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 156 Asia Pacific: Sports Medicine Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 157 Asia Pacific: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 158 Asia Pacific: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 159 Asia Pacific: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 160 Asia Pacific: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 161 Asia Pacific: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 162 Asia Pacific: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 163 Asia Pacific: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 164 Asia Pacific: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 165 Asia Pacific: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 166 Asia Pacific: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 167 Asia Pacific: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 168 Asia Pacific: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan Has Shown Considerable Growth In Research On Sports Medicine

Table 169 Japan: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 170 Japan: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 171 Japan: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 172 Japan: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 173 Japan: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 174 Japan: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 175 Japan: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 176 Japan: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 177 Japan: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 178 Japan: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 179 Japan: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 180 Japan: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Key Players Are Focusing On The Chinese Sports Medicine Market

Table 181 China: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 182 China: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 183 China: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 184 China: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 185 China: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 186 China: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 187 China: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 188 China: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 189 China: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 190 China: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 191 China: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 192 China: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.3.1 Rising Rate Of Acl Injuries To Drive The Demand For Sports Medicine Products In Australia

Table 193 Australia: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 194 Australia: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 195 Australia: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 196 Australia: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 197 Australia: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 198 Australia: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 199 Australia: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 200 Australia: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 201 Australia: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 202 Australia: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 203 Australia: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 204 Australia: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Government Initiatives To Promote Sports Medicine To Contribute To Market Growth In India

Table 205 India: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 206 India: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 207 India: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 208 India: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 209 India: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 210 India: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 211 India: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 212 India: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 213 India: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 214 India: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 215 India: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 216 India: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.5 Rest Of Asia Pacific

Table 217 Indicative List Of Recent Events

Table 218 Roapac: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 219 Roapac: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 220 Roapac: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 221 Roapac: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 222 Roapac: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 223 Roapac: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 224 Roapac: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 225 Roapac: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 226 Roapac: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 227 Roapac: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 228 Ropac: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 229 Ropac: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Rest Of The World

Table 230 Row: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 231 Row: Sports Medicine Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 232 Row: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 233 Row: Body Reconstruction Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 234 Row: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 235 Row: Body Support & Recovery Products Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 236 Row: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 237 Row: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 238 Row: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 239 Row: Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 240 Row: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 241 Row: Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

10 Competitive Landscape

Read More………………