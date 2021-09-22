Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market analysis report encompasses infinite knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. Gathered market data and information is denoted very neatly with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables in the entire report. Utilization of well established tools and techniques in this Healthcare Cloud Computing Market document helps to turn complex market insights into simpler version. Competitive analysis studies of this market report provides with the ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=173481

Some of the major players in the market include

IBM (US),

Carestream Health (US),

athena health (US),

CareCloud Corporation (US),

Hyland Software (US),

Siemens Healthineers (Germany),

DXC Technology (US),

eClinicalWorks (US),

Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands),

NTT DATA (Japan),

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US),

Fujifilm Holdings (Japan),

GE Healthcare (US),

EnSoftek(US),

Dell Technologies (US),

and NextGen Healthcare (US) among others.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Product (EMR/EHR, Telehealth, RCM, HIE, CRM), Deployment (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Component (Software, Services), Pricing (Pay-as-you-go, Spot Pricing), Service (SaaS, IaaS) – Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2025 The global healthcare cloud computing market is projected to reach 64.7 billion by 2025 from USD 28.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.1%.

Growth in the healthcare cloud computing market can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in healthcare sector, increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions and advantages of cloud usage, including improved storage, flexibility, and scalability of data. However, data privacy and security concerns as well as complex regulations governing cloud data centers may restrain the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many lives and businesses on an unprecedented scale. However, the cloud computing industry has emerged stronger from this event. While many organizations are finding it difficult to run smoothly, the organizations that opted for cloud computing infrastructure are functioning well. Especially in the healthcare industry, where data serves as the primary asset today, storage and management of data is cost-prohibitive, thereby increasing the additional expenditures related to the requirement of expensive servers. In such cases, cloud computing assists in hassle-free data storage and backup because of its scalability.Moreover, with many healthcare providers giving consultation over video conferencing and phone calls, in lieu of this pandemic, the growth of healthcare cloud computing market is likely to augment considerably over the forecast period.

“The healthcare provider solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions and healthcare payer solutions.The healthcare provider solutions segment that dominated the overall healthcare cloud computing market is further sub-segmented into clinical information systems and nonclinical information systems. Clinical information systems held the largest share of the cloud-based healthcare provider solutions market in 2019. The market share is attributed to the growing demand for improved patient safety and patient care, stringent regulations, and increasing need for integrated healthcare systems.

“The private cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of deployment model, the healthcare cloud computing market is broadly segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The private cloud segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the healthcare cloud computing market in 2020, major factors being the highly sensitive nature of patient data which needs to be stored in a secure way to avoid any breach of data privacy, otherwise leading to legal ramifications.

“The pay-as-you-go pricing model to garner large market share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of pricing model, the healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into pay-as-you-go and spot pricing. The pay-as-you-go segment held the largest share of the healthcare cloud computing market in 2019. The pay-as-you-go model helps healthcare providers to avoid capital lock-in on purchasing equipment, such as CPUs and servers, but utilize all these services on an on-demand basis by paying only for what they use.

“The infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of service model, the healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and platform-as-a-service (PaaS). The Iaa Ssegment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. IaaS model does not need any upfront charges, bandwidth utilization fees, or minimum term commitments, owing to which the adoption of IaaS is expected to increase in the coming years.

“The services segment to command large market share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of component, the healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into software and services. The services market held the largest share in 2019 and is projected to show high CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for services is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the introduction of complex software and the need to ensure proper integration and interoperability of software, which requires extensive training and upgrades.

“The Asia Pacific healthcare cloud computing market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate in APAC can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare cloud computing solutions from key markets such as Japan and China and the large patient population in India. The growing prevalence of various chronic diseases, rising geriatric population,and increasing government focus on connected health are driving the healthcare cloud computing market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30% By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55%

C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55% By Region:North America – 50%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 15%

Research Coverage

This report studies the healthcare cloud computing market based on product, service model, pricing model, deployment model, component and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the healthcare cloud computing market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=173481

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.2 Market Scope

1.2.3 Markets Covered

1.2.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.4 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Covid-19 Specific Assumptions

2.7 Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Overview

4.2 North America: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Product, 2019

4.3 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share, By Service Model, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share, By Pricing Model, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.6 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share, By Component, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.7 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share, By Deployment Model, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.8 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of Big Data Analytics, Wearable Devices, And Iot In Healthcare

5.2.1.2 Better Storage, Flexibility, And Scalability Of Data Offered By Cloud Computing

5.2.1.3 Increasing Cloud Deployment In The Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.4 Proliferation Of New Payment Models And Cost-Efficiency Of The Cloud

5.2.1.5 Dynamic Nature Of Health Benefit Plan Designs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Security And Privacy Concerns

5.2.2.2 Migration From Legacy Systems

5.2.2.3 Complex Regulations Governing Cloud Data Centers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence Of The Telecloud

5.2.3.2 Use Of Blockchain In The Health Cloud

5.2.3.3 Bridging The Connectivity And Accessibility Gap

5.2.3.4 Formation Of Accountable Care Organizations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability And Portability Issues

5.2.4.2 Increased Dependence Of Users On The Internet And Provider Renting Policies

5.2.4.3 Limited Technical Expertise In Developing Geographies

5.3 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Covid-19 Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.2.1 Drivers And Opportunities

5.3.2.2 Restraints And Challenges

5.3.3 Healthcare Cloud Computing: Covid-19 Use Cases

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Ecosystem

6 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Healthcare Provider Solutions

6.2.1 Clinical Information Systems

6.2.1.1 Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records

6.2.1.1.1 Ehr/Emr Dominates The Clinical Information Systems Market

6.2.1.2 Picture Archiving & Communication Systems And Vendor-Neutral Archives (Pacs And Vna)

6.2.1.2.1 Growing Image Generation And The Need For Scalability & Easy Sharing Are Driving The Demand For Pacs And Vna

6.2.1.3 Population Health Management Solutions

6.2.1.3.1 Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And The Need To Reduce Healthcare Costs Are Driving The Adoption Of Phm

6.2.1.4 Telehealth Solutions

6.2.1.4.1 Shortage Of Health Professionals To Drive The Market Growth Of This Segment

6.2.1.5 Radiology Information Systems

6.2.1.5.1 A Prominent Trend In This Market Is The Integration Of Ris With His

6.2.1.6 Laboratory Information Systems

6.2.1.6.1 High Flexibility, Interoperability, Scalability, And Cost-Efficiency Of Cloud-Based Lis Will Drive Its Demand

6.2.1.7 Pharmacy Information Systems

6.2.1.7.1 Rising Demand For Automatic Refills And The Growing Popularity Of Eprescriptions To Drive The Use Of Pis

6.2.1.8 Other Clinical Information Systems

6.2.2 Nonclinical Information Systems

6.2.2.1 Revenue Cycle Management (Rcm) Solutions

6.2.2.1.1 Rcm Solutions Held The Largest Share Of The Nonclinical Information Systems Market In 2019

6.2.2.2 Financial Management Solutions

6.2.2.2.1 Cloud-Based Financial Solutions Allow Streamlining And Automating Labor-Intensive Healthcare Financial Management Functions

6.2.2.3 Health Information Exchange (Hie) Solutions

6.2.2.3.1 Need For Timely Sharing Of Vital Patient Information Will Drive The Demand For Hie

6.2.2.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions

6.2.2.4.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Help Reduce Operational And Administrative Expenses

6.2.2.5 Billing & Accounts Management Solutions

6.2.2.5.1 Implementing Cloud-Based Billing Enables Reductions In Expenses, Increases Revenue, And Improves Customer Service

6.2.2.6 Other Nonclinical Information Systems

6.3 Healthcare Payer Solutions

6.3.1 Claims Management Solutions

6.3.1.1 These Solutions Help Healthcare Payers Efficiently Manage Claims Processing

6.3.2 Payment Management Solutions

6.3.2.1 Payment Management Solutions Connect Payers, Providers, Members, And Banks On A Single Integrated Network

6.3.3 Customer Relationship Management Solutions

6.3.3.1 Healthcare Payers Are Creating Crm Strategies To Meet The Unique Needs Of Their Stakeholders

6.3.4 Provider Network Management Solutions

6.3.4.1 Provider Network Management Solutions To Offer A Reliable And Secure Connection Between The Provider-Payer Community

6.3.5 Fraud Management Solutions

6.3.5.1 Rising Cases Of Insurance Fraud Are Driving Market Growth

7 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Private Cloud

7.2.1 Private Cloud Segment To Account For The Largest Share Of The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market During The Forecast Period

7.3 Hybrid Cloud

7.3.1 Hybrid Cloud Segment To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

7.4 Public Cloud

7.4.1 Data Security And Privacy Concerns To Restrict The Growth Of This Segment To A Certain Extent

8 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Services

8.2.1 Consulting Services Are In High Demand, Especially In Developing Regions

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Rising Healthcare Costs Are A Key Driver For The Adoption Of Software

9 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pay-As-You-Go Pricing Model

9.2.1 Pay-As-You-Go Pricing Model Segment To Account For The Largest Share During The Forecast Period

9.3 Spot Pricing Model

9.3.1 Spot Pricing Model Offers Flexibility And Unlimited Utilization Of Services

10 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Software-As-A-Service

10.2.1 Saas Segment Dominates The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

10.2.2 Benefits Of Saas

10.3 Infrastructure-As-A-Service

10.3.1 Iaas Segment To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

10.3.2 Benefits Of Iaas

10.4 Platform-As-A-Service

10.4.1 Paas Simplifies Application Development And Deployment On The Cloud

10.4.2 Benefits Of Paas

11 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Drivers

11.2.2 Covid-19 Impact On North America

11.2.3 Us

11.2.3.1 The Us Dominated The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market In 2019

11.2.4 Canada

11.2.4.1 Rising Need For Healthcare Cost Containment To Drive The Demand For Cloud Computing In Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Drivers

11.3.2 Covid-19 Impact On Europe

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.3.1 Germany Accounted For The Largest Share Of The European Cloud Computing Market In 2019

11.3.4 Uk

11.3.4.1 Launch Of Cloud-First Approach By Nhs Digital To Drive Market Growth In The Country

11.3.5 France

11.3.5.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Governing Data Privacy And Security To Impact The Adoption Of Healthcare Cloud Computing In France

11.3.6 Rest Of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Asia Pacific: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Drivers

11.4.2 Covid-19 Impact On The Asia Pacific

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.1 Government Initiatives To Drive The Adoption Of Healthcare Cloud Computing In Japan

11.4.4 China

11.4.4.1 National Health Commission In China To Promote The Integration Of Iot And Cloud Computing In Healthcare

11.4.5 India

11.4.5.1 Growing Volume Of Patient Data To Drive Market Growth In India

11.4.6 Australia

11.4.6.1 Favorable Government Initiatives To Drive The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market In Australia

11.4.7 Singapore

11.4.7.1 Gradual Shift Towards Healthcare Digitization To Drive The Demand For Cloud Computing In Singapore

11.4.8 Rest Of Asia Pacific (Roapac)

11.5 Rest Of The World

11.5.1 Row: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Drivers

11.5.2 Covid-19 Impact On The Rest Of The World

11.5.3 Latin America

11.5.3.1 Brazil Is The Largest Market For Healthcare Cloud Computing In Latin America

11.5.4 Middle East And Africa (Mea)

11.5.4.1 Uae

11.5.4.1.1 Growing Medical Tourism In Dubai Is A Major Factor Supporting The Adoption Of Digital Health Solutions

11.5.4.2 Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia (Ksa)

11.5.4.2.1 Government Initiatives To Support Market Growth In The Ksa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Ranking Analysis Of Markets Covered Under Cloud-Based Healthcare Provider Solutions

12.3.1 Hospital Emr Systems Market

12.3.2 Telehealth Market

12.3.3 Lis Market

12.4 Right To Win

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, And Alliances

12.5.2 Agreements & Contracts

12.5.3 Acquisitions

12.5.4 Product Launches

12.5.5 Product Deployments

12.5.6 Expansions

12.5.7 Divestitures

12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.6.1 Stars

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Emerging Companies

12.6.4 Pervasive

13 Company Profiles

Read More……………….