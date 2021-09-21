Polyurethane Dispersions Market Revenue, Trends and Business Opportunities by 2026

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

This professional research documentation is designed to serve as a requisite business investment guide to assist investment initiatives of inquisitive market participants aimed at deploying growth proficient investment decisions in global Polyurethane Dispersions market. A close review of the vendor landscape, comprising vendor profiles with elaborate understanding of their product and company portfolios have been consciously inscribed in this document. Details of commercial agreements and collaborative business efforts, profit margins, investment objectives, as well as revenue cycles of frontline players as well as other relevant market participants have been discussed at length.

Global Top Key Players

Market Segment by Type

Market Segment by Application

Furthermore, the report also houses business critical data pertaining to geographical developments at global and local levels to identify growth conducive regions and impact of vendor activities across these specific growth pockets.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Inclusions

1.2.2 Market Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 1 Polyurethane Dispersions: Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

Figure 2 Polyurethane Dispersion: Regional Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 3 Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Research Design

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3.1.1 Primary Interviews – Demand And Supply-Side

2.3.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.3.1.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

Figure 6 Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Estimation, By Region

2.5 Market Forecast

2.5.1 Supply-Side Forecast Projection:

2.5.2 Demand-Side Forecast Projection:

2.6 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation

2.7 Factors Analysis

2.8 Assumptions And Limitations

2.8.1 Assumptions

2.8.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Paints & Coatings Accounted For Largest Share In 2019

Figure 9 Solvent-Free Puds Accounted For Largest Share In Overall Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Figure 10 Apac Was Largest Polyurethane Dispersions Market In 2019

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Figure 11 High Demand From Construction Industry To Drive The Market

4.2 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Type

Figure 12 Solvent-Free Puds To Dominate Overall Market

4.3 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Application

Figure 13 Paints & Coatings Application Dominates The Puds Market

4.4 Apac Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Application And Country

Figure 14 Paints & Coatings Application Dominated The Overall Market

4.5 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Region

Figure 15 Apac To Register Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

Figure 16 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges In The Puds Market

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 High Demand From Textile And Leather Industries

5.1.1.2 Industrial Development In Emerging Countries

Figure 17 Contribution To Growth In Global Construction Output From 2019-2030 By Country

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Increasing Demand For Acid-Epoxy Coatings

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Booming Demand For Water-Based Polyurethane Systems

5.1.3.2 Government Regulations Regarding Environment-Friendly Products

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Manufacturing Sustainable Products With Low Vocs

5.1.4.2 Fluctuating Prices Of Raw Materials

Figure 18 Average Crude Oil Price Per Barrel (2015-2020)

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 19 High Investments By Major Players Increase Competitive Rivalry

Table 1 Polyurethane Dispersions: Porter’s Five Forces

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.3.1 Methodology

5.3.2 Document Type

Figure 20 Granted Vs. Applied Patents

Figure 21 Publication Trends – Last 11 Years

5.3.3 Insight

5.3.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

Figure 22 Analysis By Countries

5.3.5 Top Companies/Applicants

Figure 23 Top 10 Companies/Applicants With Highest Number Of Patents

5.3.5.1 List Of Patents By Bayer Materialscience Ag

5.3.5.2 List Of Patents By Basf Se

5.3.5.3 List Of Patents By Dow Global Technologies Llc.

5.3.5.4 List Of Patents By Covestro Deutschland Ag

5.3.5.5 List Of Patents By Dupont

5.3.6 Top 20 Patent Owners (Us) In Last 11 Years

5.4 Tariffs & Regulations

5.5 Covid-19 Impact

5.6 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 24 Latest World Economic Outlook Growth Projections

5.6.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact – Scenario Assessment

Figure 25 Scenario-Based Analysis Of Impact Of Covid-19 On Businesses

5.7 Trade Analysis

Table 2 Major Importers, By Country

Table 3 Major Exporters, By Country

5.8 Price Analysis

Figure 26 Average Selling Price Trend Of Pud, By Type

Figure 27 Average Selling Price Trend Of Pud, By Region

5.9 Customer Analysis

5.9.1 Shift In Automotive Industry

5.9.1.1 Impact On Customers’ Output & Strategies To Resume/Improve Production

5.9.1.1.1 Impact On Customers’ Revenues

5.9.1.1.2 Most Impacted Regions

5.9.1.1.3 Short-Term Strategies To Manage Cost Structure And Supply Chains

5.9.1.1.4 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

5.9.1.1.5 Customers’ Perspective On The Growth Outlook

5.9.2 Shift In Construction Industry

5.9.2.1 Disruption In The Industry

5.9.2.2 Impact On Customers’ Output & Strategies To Resume/Improve Production

5.9.2.2.1 Impact On Customers’ Revenues

5.9.2.2.2 Customer’s Most Impacted Regions

5.9.2.2.3 Short-Term Strategies To Manage Cost Structure And Supply Chains

5.9.2.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

5.9.2.3.1 Measures Taken By Customers

5.9.2.3.2 Customers’ Perspective On Growth Outlook

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 28 Puds: Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.10.2 Manufacturer

5.10.3 Distributors

5.10.4 End Users

5.11 Ecosystem & Interconnected Market

Figure 29 Polyurethane Dispersions Ecosystem

5.11.1 Paints & Coatings Ecosystem And Interconnected Market

Figure 30 Paint & Coating Ecosystem

5.12 Revenue Shift And New Revenue Pockets For Puds Manufacturers

Figure 31 Ycc Trend And Disruptions In Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Table 4 Polyurethane Dispersions: Supply Chain

5.13 Technology Analysis

5.13.1 Insqin Technology

5.13.2 Uv-Curable Polyurethane Dispersions

5.13.3 Novel Silicone-Modified Polyurethane Dispersions Technology

5.14 Case Study Analysis

6 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Type

…….CONTINUED

