Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2021 – Scope By Technology (Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy/X-Ray Fluorescence/X-Ray Diffraction/ICP-Ms/ICP-OES), Application and Global Forecast Analysis

Over the years, the atomic spectroscopy market, has witnessed various technological advancements. These advancements have led to a growth in the number of atomic spectroscopy applications. Some of the applications using atomic spectroscopy are drug discovery and development, metabolomics, and diagnostics. However, the high cost of instruments and the lack of skilled professionals to operate these highly sophisticated systems are factors that are hindering the market.

In 2015, the atomic absorption spectroscopy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global atomic spectroscopy market, by technology, while the food & beverage testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the atomic spectroscopy market, by application.

In 2015, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global atomic spectroscopy market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In the coming years, the atomic spectroscopy market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan. The high growth in these regions can be attributed to the increased involvement of their respective governments, increased funding scenario, and collaborations with established market players.

The global atomic spectroscopy market witnesses high competitive intensity as there are many big and small firms with similar product offerings. These companies adopt various strategies (collaborations, acquisitions, new product launches and geographic expansions) to increase their market shares and to establish a strong foothold in the global market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios and services offered by the top 10 players in the atomic spectroscopy market. The report analyzes atomic spectroscopy systems by technology

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the atomic spectroscopy market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various atomic spectroscopy technologies across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the atomic spectroscopy market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products and services, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the atomic spectroscopy market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.3 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.4 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.5 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.6 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.7 Research Design

2.8 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.9 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Current Scenario

3.2 Future Outlook

3.3 Conclusion

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Geographical Snapshot

4.3 Atomic Spectroscopy Market, By Technology (2015 vs. 2020)

4.4 Atomic Spectroscopy Market, By Application (2015 vs. 2020)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Atomic Spectroscopy to Aid in the Drug Safety Process and Medical Research

5.3.1.1.1 Stringent Regulations Related to the Drug Safety Process to Push the Demand for Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

5.3.1.1.2 Rising Use of X-Ray Fluorescence in Medical Research

5.3.1.2 New International CGMP & CGDP Certification for Pharmaceutical Excipients

5.3.1.3 Growing Food Safety Concerns

5.3.1.4 Increasing Government Investments in Atomic Spectroscopy Technologies

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 New Product Launches

5.3.3.2 Requirement to Comply With the Revised Chapter 231 of the U.S. Pharmacopeia to Boost the Demand for ICP-MS Globally

5.3.3.3 Growing Opportunities in Emerging Nations

6 Atomic Spectroscopy Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food & Beverage Testing

6.3 Petrochemical

6.4 Geochemical/Mining

6.5 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

6.6 Industrial Chemistry

6.7 Environmental Testing

6.8 Other Applications

7 Atomic Spectroscopy Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (Aas)

7.3 X-Ray Fluorescence (Xrf)

7.4 X-Ray Diffraction (Xrd)

7.5 Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectroscopy (Icp-Oes)

7.6 Inductively Coupled Plasma–Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS)

7.7 Elemental Analyzers

7.8 Others

8 Atomic Spectroscopy Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.1.1 Favorable Government Funding to Boost the Atomic Spectroscopy Market

8.2.1.2 Atomic Spectroscopy Conferences, Symposia, & Seminars Hosted By the U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Funding for Innovation-Based Research

8.2.2.2 Conferences, Discussions, Symposia, & Seminars Hosted By Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Funding in Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.2.1 Increased Investments in Pharmaceutical Development

8.3.2.2 Rising Usage of Atomic Spectroscopy in Food Authenticity Testing

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.4.1 Scientific Research Driven By Funds and Grants

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.5.1 Growing Biotech and Pharmaceutical Industry in Italy

8.3.6 Rest of Europe (Roe)

8.3.6.1 Investments By Pharmaceutical Players in Russia

8.3.6.2 Upward Trend in Russia’s Pharmaceutical Sector

8.3.6.3 Denmark: A Standout in Life Sciences

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Increasing Food Safety Concern

8.4.1.2 Conferences and Symposia

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 Rising Use of Atomic Spectroscopy for Cancer Treatments

8.4.2.2 Emerging Biotech Industry

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Food Safety Concerns on the Rise

8.4.3.2 Soil Health Gaining Importance

8.4.3.3 Conferences, Symposia, and Workshops

8.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4.4.1 Free Trade Agreement Between Korea and the U.S.

8.4.4.2 Growing Infrastructural Development in Vietnam

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.1.1 Favorable Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Environment in Brazil

8.5.1.2 Mexico, A Production Hub for Global Pharmaceutical Companies

8.5.2 Middle East and Africa

8.5.2.1 Rising Usage of Atomic Spectroscopy in African Mining Industry

8.5.2.2 Increasing Focus of Pharmaceutical Companies on Africa

8.5.2.3 Favorable Business Environment for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries in Saudi Arabia, the Uae

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.2.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.2.3 Perkinelmer, Inc.

9.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.3.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.4 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Alliances

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.3 Bruker Corporation

10.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.5 Perkinelmer, Inc.

10.6 Rigaku Corporation

10.7 Shimadzu Corporation.

10.8 Analytik Jena AG

10.9 Aurora Biomed

10.10 GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd

10.11 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

*Details on Financials, Products & Services, Key Strategy, & Recent Developments Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

