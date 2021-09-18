Powered Surgical Instruments Market Analysis by Power Source (Electric, Battery, Pneumatic), Product, Application, Drivers and Top Competitors Analysis

Powered Surgical Instruments Market analysis report puts across the idea of high-level analysis of major market segments and identification of opportunities. This information not only aids businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully. Additionally, estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans, and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided by experienced and innovative industry experts. It supports in adjusting the production depending on the conditions of demand in the market which evades the wastage of goods. The market data analyzed in this Powered Surgical Instruments Market report makes achieve the business goal and objective in the predetermined time frame.

A comprehensive Powered Surgical Instruments Market report is of great importance for a better understanding of the market which leads to high business growth. This market report has a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data related to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. This market research report provides important and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Thoroughly analyzed market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end-user to geographical region.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=318763

Major players in the powered surgical instruments market are

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

CONMED Corporation (U.S.),

Covidien Plc (Ireland),

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.),

Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.),

Stryker Corporation (U.S.),

Smith & Nephew (U.K.),

and Zimmer Holdings (U.S.), among others.

Over the last decade, the powered surgical instruments market witnessed considerable growth, primarily due to then rising volume of surgical procedures performed, growth in aging population, and high prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe. Innovative technological advancements in powered surgical instruments are also propelling market growth.

In this report, the global powered surgical instruments market is segmented by power source, product, and application. The market, by power source, is segmented into electric instruments, battery-powered, and pneumatic instruments. By product, the market covers the hand pieces; power source and control; and accessories segments. The hand pieces market is further subdivided into drills, saws, reamers, staplers, shavers, wire/pin drivers, and others. Moreover, the power source and control is divided into electrosurgical units, batteries, electric consoles, and pneumatic regulators.

The accessories market is subdivided into surgical accessories, electrical accessories, and other accessories. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the market is classified into orthopedic surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, ENT surgery, neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and cardiothoracic surgery.

The global powered surgical instruments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2015–2020. The market is mainly driven by the growth in aging population and rising healthcare spending globally. However, the need for highly specialized technical knowledge and skills, and the continued pressure to reduce healthcare costs are hampering the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The electric-powered surgical instruments segment accounts for the major share of the powered surgical instruments market. However, the battery-powered surgical instruments segment is expected to show the fastest growth. The segment is growing primarily due to rapid technological evolution and improvements in batteries, such as longer lifecycles, increased energy per volume, improved reliability, and increasingly greater energy density. These instruments provide greater flexibility to users as they are cordless and allow for greater control to surgeons to adjust the speed and torque of powered saws, drills, and reamers.

By 2020, North America contributed the largest share to the global powered surgical instruments market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Developed geographies like North America and Europe are likely to grow at a lower CAGR as compared to the Asia-Pacific market, which is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period, largely driven by the increased healthcare spending, advancing medical tourism industry, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased accessibility to healthcare facilities.

In 2014, Stryker Corporation (U.S.) was the leading players, accounting for around 30% of the global powered surgical instruments market. Stryker Corporation has a diversified product portfolio that includes a wide range of powered surgical products, including large bone, small bone, and high-speed powered surgical instruments and accessories. The company has extensive experience in this market, and a strong geographical presence with business operations in several geographies across the globe, including Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies (Market Penetration, Product Development/Innovation, Market Development, Market Diversification, and Competitive Assessment) for reaping greater market share.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the powered surgical instruments market. The report analyzes the powered surgical instruments market by power source, products, and application across all regions.

Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the powered surgical instruments market. The report analyzes the powered surgical instruments market by power source, products, and application across all regions. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research and development activities, and new product launches in the powered surgical instruments market.

Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research and development activities, and new product launches in the powered surgical instruments market. Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by technique, application, indication and geography.

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by technique, application, indication and geography. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information of new products, growing regions, recent developments, and investments in the powered surgical instruments market.

Exhaustive information of new products, growing regions, recent developments, and investments in the powered surgical instruments market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, distribution networks, manufacturing capabilities, and SWOT analysis of leading players in the powered surgical instruments market.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=318763

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.5.1 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Market, By Power Source

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Market

4.4 North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

4.5 Market: Developing vs Developed Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 Market, By Product

5.3 Market, By Power Source

5.4 Market, By Application

5.5 Key Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Rapid Growth in Aging Population

5.5.1.2 Growing Adoption and Acceptance of Arthroscopy & Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.5.1.3 Technological Innovations Such as Surgical Robotics

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Imposition of the Medical Device Excise Tax in the U.S.

5.5.2.2 Reimbursement Challenges

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Medical Tourism Providing Growth Opportunities in Developing Economies

5.5.3.2 Expansion and Market Penetration Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Inadequate Quality Assurance Standards in Developing Economies

5.5.4.2 Lack of Trained Professionals

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Industry Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Trend Towards Adoption of Battery-Powered Surgical Instruments

6.3.2 Rising Adoption of Powered Surgical Instruments in Orthopedic and Spine Surgeries

6.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7 Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market, By Power Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric Instruments

7.3 Battery-Powered Instruments

7.4 Pneumatic Instruments

8 Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Handpieces

8.2.1 Drill Systems

8.2.2 Saw Systems

8.2.3 Reamer Systems

8.2.4 Staplers

8.2.5 Shavers

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Power Sources and Controls

8.3.1 Batteries

8.3.2 Electric Consoles

8.3.3 Pneumatic Regulators

8.4 Accessories

8.4.1 Surgical Accessories

8.4.2 Electrical Accessories

8.4.3 Other Accessories

9 Powered Surgical Instruments Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Orthopedic Surgery

9.3 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

9.4 Neurosurgery

9.5 Ent Surgery

9.6 Cardiothoracic Surgery

9.7 Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

10 Powered Surgical Instruments Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 U.K.

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Agreements and Collaborations

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Geographic Revenue Mix of Top Five Players

12.2 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Products Offered

12.2.3 Recent Developments

12.2.4 MnM View

12.3 Medtronic, Inc.

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Products Offered

12.3.3 Recent Developments

12.3.4 MnM View

12.4 Johnson and Johnson

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Products Offered

12.4.3 Recent Developments

12.4.4 MnM View

12.5 Stryker Corporation

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Products Offered

12.5.3 Recent Developments

12.5.4 MnM View

12.6 Conmed Corporation

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Products Offered

12.6.3 Recent Developments

12.6.4 MnM View

12.7 Smith and Nephew PLC

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Products Offered

12.7.3 Recent Developments

12.8 Microaire Surgical Instruments, Inc.

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Products Offered

12.8.3 Recent Developments

12.9 Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC.

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Products Offered

12.9.3 Recent Developments

12.10 Zimmer Holdings

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Products Offered

12.10.3 Recent Developments

12.11 Desoutter Medical Ltd.

12.11.1 Business Overview

12.11.2 Products Offered

13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Other Developments

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

Purchase the Report Directly @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=318763