Health IT Security Market 2021 Analysis By Products and Services (Products (Antivirus, IAM, DLP), Services (Consulting, MSS)), Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security), Delivery Mode, End User and Competitive Landscape

This market is categorized on the basis of products and services, applications, delivery mode, end-users, and region.

Healthcare data breach is one of the major concerns in the healthcare industry. This is because personal health information (PHI) carries a very high value on the black market. Between 2010 and 2014, globally, ~37 million healthcare records were compromised. In the U.S. alone, in 2011, 236 breach reports were received by the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) for breaches wherein 500 or more individuals were affected. With a large number of healthcare data breaches, healthcare organizations are expected to focus on implementing effective IT security measures. This in turn is expected to drive the market for Health IT security products.

Apart from growing healthcare data breach, enactments of stringent regulations regarding data privacy is also driving the market growth. Healthcare organizations are expected to strictly adhere to various Acts and regulations, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), and the Department of Defense Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process (DIACA). Governments in a number of countries are taking initiatives to prevent healthcare data breaches by forming stringent cyber security laws. In July 2015, the German government passed a law to prevent the ever increasing cyber threats in the country.

Apart from comprehensive geographic and product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles comprise basic views on key players in the Health IT security market and product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by market players to maintain and increase their market shares in the near future. The above-mentioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help key players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographical focus, change in strategic approach, R&D investments for innovations in products and technologies, and levels of output in order to remain successful.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.2 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.3 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.4 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.5 Key Industry Insights

2.6 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 On-Demand Market, 2015 vs 2020

4.2 Market, By Product

4.3 Market, By Application

4.4 Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Large Number of Healthcare Data Breaches

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Mobile Devices Due to Greater Adoption of the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BUOD) Policy

5.2.1.4 Investments By Venture Capital Firms

5.2.1.5 Interconnected Medical Devices Driving the Need for Security Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shortage of Cyber-Security Professionals

5.2.2.2 Limited Spending on IT Security

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Evolution of Next-Generation IT Security Solutions

5.2.3.2 Cloud Security Offering New Growth Avenues

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Frequently Changing Nature of Cyber Attacks

6 Health IT Security Market, By Products and Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Products

6.2.1 Antivirus and Antimalware Solutions

6.2.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions

6.2.3 Risk and Compliance Management Solutions

6.2.4 Encryption and Data Loss Protection (DLP) Solutions

6.2.5 Firewalls and Unified Threat Management (UTM) Solutions

6.2.6 Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

6.2.7 Other Products

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Managed Security Services (MSS)

6.3.3 Other Services

7 Health IT Security Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Network Security

7.3 Endpoint Security

7.4 Application Security

7.5 Content Security

8 Health IT Security Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 On-Premise

8.1.2 On-Demand (Cloud-Based and Hybrid Model)

9 Health IT Security Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare Providers

9.2.1 Hospitals

9.2.2 Physician Practices

9.2.3 Others

9.3 Healthcare Payers

10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 U.K.

10.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4 Asia

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.2.1 New Product Launches

11.2.2 Acquisition

11.2.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.2.4 Expansion

12 Company Profiles

