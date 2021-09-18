HPV Testing & Pap Test Market 2021 – Global Scope by Test Type (HPV Testing (Follow-Up, Co-Testing, Primary)), by Application (Pap Test (Cervical Cancer, Vaginal Cancer)), by End User

HPV Testing & Pap Test Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The HPV Testing & Pap Test Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.

HPV Testing & Pap Test Market report covers many business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others that help to amplify their footprints in the market. This global market report additionally encompasses predictions utilizing a practical arrangement of suspicions and techniques. Depending on the client’s demand, a huge amount of business, product, and market-related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. HPV Testing & Pap Test Market is the finest market research report which is the result of a proficient team and their potential capabilities.

Increasing awareness of cervical cancer screening programs, and government initiative and funding are the Major Drivers of the HPV testing and Pap test Market

On the basis of test type, the HPV testing and Pap test market is divided into two major segments, namely, HPV testing and Pap test. The HPV testing segment is further classified into three sub-segments, namely, follow-up HPV testing, co-testing, HPV primary testing. The Pap test segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market in 2015. But this segment is projected to decline at a negative during the forecast period due to due the shift towards the use of HPV testing, as it provides enhanced accuracy and sensitivity than Pap test. Furthermore, the HPV testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to increasing incidences of cervical cancer, raising awareness of HPV screening, as well as the introduction of HPV primary test.

On the basis of type of application, the global HPV testing and Pap test market is classified into two major segments, namely, cervical cancer screening and vaginal cancer screening. The cervical cancer screening application segment is expected account for the largest share of the Pap test market in 2015. This large share can be attributed to the increasing incidences of cervical cancer and government initiatives to spread the awareness about cervical cancer screening.

On the basis of type of end user, the HPV testing and Pap test market is classified into three segments, namely, hospitals, laboratories, physicians’ offices and clinics. The laboratories end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market in 2015. Furthermore, the hospitals end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, as most of the diagnostic tests are carried out in-house in hospitals with advanced technologies in shorter period of time.

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on qualitative data, market size, and growth of various segments and subsegments, competitive landscape, and company profiles. The qualitative data covers various levels of industry analysis such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats). The report also offers market sizes and data of the various segments in this industry. It focuses on emerging and high-growth segments, high-growth regions, and initiatives by governments. The competitive landscape covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players in the last three years. The company profiles comprise basic views on the key players in the HPV testing and Pap testmarket and the strategies adopted by them to maintain and increase their market shares in the near future. The abovementioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographical focus, change in approach, R&D investments for innovations in products and technologies, and levels of output in order to remain successful.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help these firms, garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cervical cancer screening tests offered by top 10 players in the HPV testing and Pap test market. The report analyzes the HPV testing and Pap test market by product, application, and end user across geographies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 HPV testing Market Size Estimation

2.2 HPV testing Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2.3 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Test Type

4.3 Market, By Test Type and End User

4.4 Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Cervical Cancer Cases and Growing Aging Population

5.3.1.2 Increasing Awareness of Cervical Cancer Screening Programs

5.3.1.3 Government Initiatives and Funding

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Changes in Regulatory Guidelines for Cervical Cancer Screening

5.3.2.2 HPV Vaccination

5.3.3 Opportunity

5.3.3.1 Introduction of HPV Primary Screening Tests

5.3.4 Challenge

5.3.4.1 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

6 HPV Testing and PAP Test Market, By Test Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 HPV Testing

6.3 Follow-Up HPV Testing

6.4 Co-Testing

6.5 Primary HPV Testing

6.6 PAP Test

7 PAP Test Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Cervical Cancer Screening

7.1.2 Vaginal Cancer Screening

8 HPV Testing and PAP Test Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Laboratories

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Physicians’ Offices and Clinics

9 HPV Testing and PAP Test Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, Global HPV testing Market

10.2.1 Product Approvals and Licenses

10.2.2 New Product Launches

10.2.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

10.2.4 Acquisitions

10.2.5 Expansions

11 Company Profile

(Overview, Products and Services, Financials, Strategy & Development)*

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Abbott Laboratories

11.3 Qiagen N.V.

11.4 Roche Diagnostics

11.5 Hologic, Inc.

11.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.7 Quest Diagnostics

11.8 Onco Health Corporation

11.9 Seegene, Inc.

11.10 Femasys Inc.

11.11 Arbor Vita Corporation

*Details on Overview, Products and Services, Financials, Strategy & Development Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

12.4 Available Customizations

12.5 Related Reports

