Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market 2021 – by Equipment (Anesthesia Machines, Operating Tables), Supplies, End-User and Competitive Landscape

Operating rooms around the globe are rapidly transforming from conventional to hybrid state-of-the-art operation theatres. When it is about guessing general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, likely restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume, and future trends, comprehensive market research is essential. The competitive analysis includes strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market.

Operating rooms around the globe are rapidly transforming from conventional to hybrid state-of-the-art operation theatres. These faedscilities use advanced equipment and supplies that enable surgeons to perform procedures with higher precision and ease. The increasing preference and demand for minimally invasive procedures across the globe have also transformed surgical procedures. In addition, the rise in aging population and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the operating room equipment & supplies market.

Growing investments, funds, and grants by government body’s worldwide and rising number of hospitals, growing number of regulatory approvals for operating room equipment, and increasing number of surgeries globally are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global operating room equipment & supplies market in the coming years.

On the other hand, factors like high cost of operating room equipment and unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S. are likely to restrain the operating room equipment & supplies market to some extent. Moreover, the lack of trained professionals is posing as a major challenge for the market.

In 2015, the anesthesia machines segment is expected to account for the largestshare of the operating room equipment market, by type, while the surgical instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of operating room supplies market, by type.

In 2015, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global operating room equipment & supplies market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).North America’s large share is attributed to the investments by hospitals to upgrade operating rooms; rising number of surgical procedures; increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers; and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the U.S. In Canada, market growth is mainly driven by rising public and private investments, implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals, and conferences on operating room equipment and supplies. In the coming years, the operating room equipment & supplies market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asian region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan. The high growth in India and China can be attributed to the growing number of hospitals, increasing number of German-Asian partnerships, government initiatives to increase the number of doctors in China, presence of global and local players in China, Japan’s growing healthcare industry, and government funding in India, favorable healthcare system and conferences in Australia, increasing medical tourism, and rising government investments in the Philippines.

The market witnesses high competitive intensity, as there are several big and many small firms with similar product offerings. These companies adopt various strategies (agreements, partnerships, collaborations, geographic expansion, new product launches, and acquisitions) to increase their market shares and establish a strong foothold in the global market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn helps the firms to garner a greater market, share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the models and services offered by top players in the mice model market. The report analyzes the operating room equipment & supplies market, byproduct, type, and end user.

Comprehensive information on the models and services offered by top players in the mice model market. The report analyzes the operating room equipment & supplies market, byproduct, type, and end user. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the operating room equipment & supplies market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the operating room equipment & supplies market Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for operating room equipment & supplies across regions

Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for operating room equipment & supplies across regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the operating room equipment & supplies market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the operating room equipment & supplies market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and distribution networks of the leading players in the operating room equipment & supplies market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.4 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.2.5 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.3 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Current and Future Scenario

3.3 Key Growth Strategies

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Operating Room & Supplies Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Operating Room & Supplies Market, By End User

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Market

4.4 Global Operating Room Supplies Market, By Product (2015 vs. 2020)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Bodies Worldwide

5.3.1.2 Rising Number of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in operating room equipment & supplies

5.3.1.3 Increasing Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.3.1.4 Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Operating Room Equipment

5.3.1.5 Rising Geriatric Population Coupled With Growing Number of Surgeries Globally

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of Operating Room Equipment

5.3.2.2 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms in the U.S.

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Trained Professionals

5.3.5 Free Trade Agreements Impacting the Or Market

5.3.5.1 Increasing Number of Free-Trade Agreements

6 Operating Room Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anesthesia Machines

6.3 Electrosurgical Units

6.4 Multi-Parameter Patient Monitors

6.5 Surgical Imaging Devices

6.5.1.1 Mobile C-Arms

6.5.1.2 Mini C-Arms

6.6 Operating Tables

6.6.1 General Operating Tables

6.6.2 Specialty Operating Tables

6.7 Operating Room Lights

7 Operating Room Supplies Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surgical Instruments

7.3 Disposable Materials

7.4 Accessories

7.5 Other Or Supplies

8 Global Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Outpatient Facilities

8.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9 Global Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.1.1 Investments By Hospitals to Upgrade Operating Rooms

9.2.1.2 Increasing Surgeries in the U.S.

9.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCS)

9.2.1.4 Rise in Geriatric Population, Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising Public and Private Investments

9.2.2.2 New Funding Model for Canadian Hospitals

9.2.2.3 Conferences to Increase Awareness

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Rising Adoption of Or Devices and Solutions in France, Belgium, Sweden, and the Netherlands

9.3.2 High Prices Likely to Offset the Demand for Operating Room Equipment & Supplies in Europe

9.3.3 Rapidly Aging Population in Europe

9.3.4 Germany

9.3.4.1 Minimal Out-Of-Pocket Expenditure for Medical Devices

9.3.4.2 Rising Cases of Hip and Knee Replacement

9.3.5 France

9.3.5.1 Favorable Government Support and Growing Aging Population

9.3.6 U.K.

9.3.6.1 Government Initiatives and Funds for Supporting Medical Innovation

9.3.6.2 Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries

9.3.7 Italy

9.3.7.1 Rise in Diabetic Foot Amputations

9.3.8 Spain

9.3.8.1 Increasing Cases of Cardiovascular Diseases, Rising Medical Tourism Industry, and Growing Aging Population

9.3.9 Rest of Europe (Roe)

9.3.9.1 Finland-A Major Surgical Imaging Market

9.3.9.2 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Russia

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Growing Number of Hospitals in Asia

9.4.2 German-Asian Partnerships Stimulating Market Growth in Asia

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Japan’s Growing Healthcare Industry

9.4.4 China

9.4.4.1 Presence of Global and Local Players in the Chinese Market

9.4.4.2 Government Initiatives to Increase the Number of Doctors

9.4.4.3 Trade Shows Hosted in China

9.4.5 India

9.4.5.1 Government Funding to Trigger Market Growth

9.4.6 Australia

9.4.6.1 Favorable Healthcare System in Australia

9.4.6.2 Conferences to Help Professionals Exchange Knowledge

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4.7.1 Asian Countries Leading Medical Tourism Destinations

9.4.7.2 Stringency of Malaysian Regulations May Restrain Market Growth

9.4.7.3 Changing Regulatory and Healthcare Scenario in Vietnam

9.4.7.4 Stringent Regulations Limiting the Growth of the Market in Indonesia

9.4.7.5 Increasing Government Investments in the Philippines

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 Market Scenario in Argentina & South Africa

9.5.2 Latin America

9.5.2.1 Favorable Ecosystem for Operation Room Equipment & Supplies in Brazil

9.5.2.2 Government Funding

9.5.2.3 Rising Obesity in Latin America

9.5.3 Middle East

9.5.3.1 Government Initiatives to Enhance Healthcare Systems

9.5.3.2 Increasing Aging Population

9.5.3.3 Increasing Focus on Middle Eastern Countries

9.5.4 Africa

9.5.4.1 Emergence of New Hospitals in Africa

9.5.4.2 Availability of Public & Private Investments for Purchasing Equipment

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.2.1 New Product Launches

10.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10.2.3 Acquisitions

10.2.4 Expansions

10.2.5 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

(Overview, Financials, Products & Services, Strategy, & Developments)*

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Steris Corporation

11.3 Stryker Corporation

11.4 Philips Healthcare

11.5 Getinge Group

11.6 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

11.7 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

11.8 Ge Healthcare

11.9 Medtronic, Inc.

11.10 Mizuho SOI

11.11 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

*Details on Financials, Product & Services, Strategy, & Developments Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

