Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Application, Sales Channel, Trend and Key Players Pear Therapeutics, Proteus Digital Health, Propeller Health, Akili Interactive Labs, Better Therapeutics

The Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market report proposes the forecast of the market by studying the market dynamics of the previous years. The report proposes the estimated market size and the expected global revenue for the forecast period of the Healthcare industry. It is the result of a detailed analysis on market status, demands, growth factors, market drivers, growth rate, opportunities and limitations, risks, sales data, profit margin, channels and distributors. The main motive of this Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market report is to derive the revenue growth, market value, market share, etc., by studying the categories such as the prime market players from different geographical locations, their product types and application industries.

The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.4%.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Noom (US)

Livongo Health (US)

Omada Health (US)

WellDoc (US)

Pear Therapeutics (US)

Proteus Digital Health (US)

Propeller Health (US)

Akili Interactive Labs (US)

Better Therapeutics (US)

Happify (US)

Kaia Health (Germany)

Mango Health (US)

Click Therapeutics (US)

Canary Health (US)

Wellthy Therapeutics (India)

Cognoa (US)

Ayogo Health (Canada)

Mindstrong Health (US)

2Morrow (US)

Ginger (US)

BehaVR Inc., (US)

Mindable Health (Germany)

Virta Health (US)

Hinge Health (US)

Doktor.se (Sweden)

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, the need to control healthcare costs, rising focus on preventive healthcare, and rising investments in digital therapeutics. However, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and unstable payment models are challenging the growth of this market.

Treatment/care-related applications segment accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market in 2020

Based on application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing incidences of chronic diseases, the rising economic burden of their treatment, and investments in digital therapeutics to encourage the development of cost-effective and scalable treatment platforms for these conditions.

Diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market

Based on the type of treatment/care-related application, the digital therapeutics market is further segmented into diabetes, CNS disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, substance use disorders & addiction management, rehabilitation & patient care, and other treatment/care-related applications. Diabetes commanded the largest share of 19.0% of the digital therapeutics market for treatment/care-related applications in 2020. The growing prevalence of diabetes, high healthcare costs associated with diabetes, and increasing government initiatives to reduce the burden with the help of cost-effective solutions are expected to drive the market growth in this segment.

B2B segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). This is attributed to growing awareness among providers, payers, and employers about the benefits of digital therapeutics and the inclination of pharmaceutical companies to integrate digital therapeutics with their drug products.

North America to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional market

North America, which comprises the US and Canada, forms the largest market for digital therapeutics. Factors such as the influx of new startups, increasing investments in digital therapeutics, improvements in the reimbursement structure for digital therapeutics, and government initiatives to support technological advancements drive market growth in this region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (50%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (20%)

Tier 1 (50%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (20%) By Designation: C-level (75%), D-level (15%), and Others (10%)

C-level (75%), D-level (15%), and Others (10%) By Region: North America (70%), Europe (20%), APAC (7%), and the RoW(3%)

Research Coverage:

This report provides a study of the digital therapeutics market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as sales channel, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

