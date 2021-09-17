Hemostats Market Type, Application, Formulation and Key Players Medtronic plc, Hemostasis, LLC, Pfizer, stryker corporation, CryoLife, Marine Polymer Technologies

The Hemostats Market report carries out an in-depth analysis of the historical data (start year-end year) for the Medical Devices industry for the time span of the start year-end year. The report offers vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the significant market segments such as, top market players across different geographical industries, their products, and the end-users will help to determine the product trend for different global regions, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. It also specifies the insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Medical Devices industry. This report can be helpful for industrial stakeholders to prepare strategies for their business growth.

The global Hemostats market size is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

C.R. Bard (US)

Baxter (US)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) ( US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Hemostasis, LLC (US)

Pfizer (US)

stryker corporation (U.S.)

CryoLife (US)

Marine Polymer Technologies (US)

Gelita Medical GmbH (Germany)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (U.K.)

Betatech Medical (Turkey)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (India)

Samyang Holdings Corporation (South Korea)

BIOM’UP (France)

BiocerEntwicklungs-GmbH (Germany)

Unilene (US)

Integra life sciences (US)

Katsan Medical Devices (Turkey)

Tricol Biomedical Inc. (US)

Stersil Hemostat (Germany)

3-D Matrix ltd. (Japan)

Medtrade Products Limited (UK)

Altaylar Medical (Turkey)

Growth in this market is driven by the growing volume of surgical procedures performed, rising focus on R&D, increasing incidence of sports-related injuries and spinal ailments, and rising focus on effective blood loss management in patients during surgeries. However, side effects and allergic reactions associated with hemostats are expected to hamper the adoption of these products. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the Hemostasts market during the forecast period.

“Thrombin-based hemostats segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the type, the Hemostats market is segmented into thrombin-based hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, combination hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, and collagen-based hemostats. The thrombin-based hemostats segment accounted for the largest share in the hemostats market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the advantages associated with the use of thrombin-based hemostat

“Matrix & gel hemostats segment to register the highest growth in the Hemostats market during the forecast period.”

Based on formulation, the hemostats market is segmented into matrix & gel hemostats, sheet & pad hemostats, sponge hemostats, and powder hemostats. In 2020, the matrix & gel hemostats segment accounted for the largest share of the hemostats market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages associated with these hemostats, such as easy application, biocompatibility, and cost-effectiveness. On the other hand, the sponge hemostats segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period due to the growing acceptance of these formulations by end users.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the Hemostasts market five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing per capita income leading to improving standard of living, increasing healthcare spending, growing demand for better quality medical care, and the rising awareness about hemostats in several APAC countries.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (55%), Tier 2(25%), and Tier 3 (20%)

By Designation: C-level (43%), Director-level (32%), and Others (25%)

By Region: North America (38%), Europe (23%), AsiaPacific(29%),Latin America (7%), and Rest of the WorlMiddle East & Africa (3%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the Hemostasts market based on product, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Hemostasts market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Hemostasts products offered by the top 26 players in the Hemostasts market. The report analyzes the Hemostats market by type, formulation, Application and region.

Comprehensive information on Hemostasts products offered by the top 26 players in the Hemostasts market. The report analyzes the Hemostats market by type, formulation, Application and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various secure Hemostasts across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various secure Hemostasts across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Hemostasts market.

Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Hemostasts market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the Hemostasts market

