What Factors Increased the Demand of “One Component Polyurethane Foam Market” At Global Level, Know More

The one component polyurethane foam market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 213 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 243 Tables and 32 figures are now available in this research.

One component polyurethane foam is a high-performance thermal and acoustic insulating material noted for its elasticity and excellent abrasion resistance. It is composed of polyurethane polymer, pigments, polyols, fillers, and additives and is used to fill and seal joints in buildings and structures.

Top Companies Profiled in the One Component Polyurethane Foam Market:

Soudal Group (Belgium)

Henkel AG & Co. (Germany)

Hanno-Werk GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Selena Group (Poland)

Tremco illbruck Group (Germany)

Based on raw material, MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) is estimated to be the largest segment in one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of volume. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products. MDI-based polyurethane foam is the most effective insulation material available and is a major contributor to energy conservation.

Based on end use, door & window frame jambs segment is estimated to dominate the one component polyurethane foam market in 2020. The gaps around window and door frames allow unwanted air to enter residential or commercial buildings and may cause heavy energy losses. However, one component polyurethane foam efficiently fills, seals, and insulates these gaps and other rough openings.

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the one component polyurethane foam market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.